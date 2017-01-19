County bridges inspected

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday at the Jackson County Courthouse. County commissioners Kirk Butler, Rhet Johnson and Marty Clinton were present for the meeting along with County Treasurer Renee Howard, County Clerk Robin Booker, City Clerk Rhonda Stepanovic, and Sheriff Roger LeVick.

The board accepted monthly reports and reconcilement for the district attorney’s office and election office for December 2016. Tax reports from money collected in November 2016 were also reported to the board.

County sales tax collected came to $119,600.76, an increase of $14,024.01 from the previous month, use tax collections came to $8,013.74, an increase of $2,790.52, and tobacco tax totalled $1,226.12, a decrease of $221.76 from October 2016.

The board also approved requests from Main Street Altus to use the courthouse parking lots for the Rock-N-Rumble Car Show and Cruise in May, the Cotton Pickin Chili Cook-off in October and the Candy Cane Cash “Sweet” Stakes in December under the condition that blocking off the parking lots is not required of county workers.

A Circuit Engineering District No. 7 six-month bridge inspection invoice also was presented to the board of county commissioners. The report indicated that there are no new bridges that require maintenance.

The board approved placing a 1987 International dump truck in the circuit engineering district auction as a surplus item. The auction will be March 10-11 in Elk City.

Diane Beach was re-appointed to serve as a board member on the Elmer Rural Volunteer Fire Department effective Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2021.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.