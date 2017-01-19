Construction, demolition approved

The Altus Municipal Authority met in regular session Tuesday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex. Council members Rick Henry, Doyle Jencks, Jon Kidwell, Kevin McAuliffe, Jason Winters, Perry Shelton, Chris Riffle, Dwayne Martin and Mayor Jack Smiley were present for the meeting.

After an invocation from the Rev. David Player, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Mayor Smiley called the meeting to order.

The authority approved the minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting changing the words to reflect those used by Dwayne Martin, and the awarding an annual contract to C.E. Williams Construction of Lone Wolf for back fill, sod and cleanup after water leak repairs. The issue was tabled until the next regular meeting of the Altus Municipal Authority after concerns were raised that only one bid was presented.

The authority voted to authorize the purchase of a new sanitation side-loader truck from Southwestern Equipment Company of Justin, Texas for $169,900.

On July 7, 2015, the Altus Municipal Authority and City Council approved a $2 per month, per customer fee to fund the purchase of a new side-loader sanitation truck to be purchased at least every other year, which was later clarified in June 2016 to include the purchase of a side-loader truck every year, and in January 2017, bids were opened for such a vehicle.

Four bids were received — three from Southwestern Equipment Company and one from Kann Manufacturing — which did not qualify as it required the City of Altus to supply a cab and chassis. The bid chosen would supply an assembled truck with a capacity of 36 cubic yards.

Immediately following the adjournment of the Altus Municipal Authority meeting, the Altus City Council met in regular session with Henry, Jencks, Kidwell, McAuliffe, Winters, Shelton, Riffle, Martin, and Smiley all in attendance.

The council voted to approve a resolution proposing an ordinance be passed on March 7, 2017 closing a portion of Bradshaw Avenue and a 10-foot utility easement in the 1600 block of North Main Street after giving notice to franchise holders.

Caleb Hill of Zerby Interests was the initiator of the agenda item that is part of the continuing effort to provide marketable title for the Locke Supply Project, according to City Attorney Catherine Coke.

The council also approved Bid 20008 for the demolition and removal of Altus Glass Company at 110 E. Cypress St. to M and B Contracting of Altus in the amount of $22,000 from a Community Development Block Grant or CDBG that was awarded to the City of Altus in 2015 by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

“This building has continued to deteriorate since we first began this process in 2010 and is in precarious condition that is a hazard to the surrounding structures,” Planning Director Barbara Burleson said.

The commercial property is slated to be demolished with complete removal of the building and all debris from the lot down to levelled dirt.

As a companion item to Ordinance No. 2017-01 that was approved at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, which provided a special retirement option for certain eligible employees, the council approved amending Section 22-20 of the Altus Code to add the amendment and an emergency clause.

An updated roadway and access easement maintenance agreement with Fox Supply at 2401 E. Broadway St. and authorization of the mayor to sign on behalf of the city was also approved by the council.

In executive session, the council discussed and received information on the pending Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 120 and City of Altus interest arbitration. No votes were taken.

During council member’s comments Riffle said that Ward I and II elections will be held Feb. 14.

From left, Sanitation Superintendent Kenny Combs answers questions from Council Member Kevin McAuliffe, City Attorney Catherine Coke, Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CombsRGB.jpg From left, Sanitation Superintendent Kenny Combs answers questions from Council Member Kevin McAuliffe, City Attorney Catherine Coke, Mayor Jack Smiley and City Manager Janice Cain. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

