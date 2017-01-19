Shooting suspect still sought

Altus police continue an investigation into the Jan. 7 shooting of an Altus man, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Police originally responded to the 1200 block of West Davis Street at about 9 p.m. on a report of a man lying in the roadway. Police discovered the victim 29-year-old Jesse Ray Baxter had been shot twice.

Baxter suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left shoulder. He was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Investigators traveled to Oklahoma City on Wednesday to interview Baxter, but he provided little information that would aid in the investigation.

Altus police are encouraging anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Altus-Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477 or 580-482-tips.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.