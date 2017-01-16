Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address

A free tango lesson is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 16 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or coveyfac@cableone.net.

A driver safety course is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Towers Apartments, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. This refresher course is designed for those 55 years and older, but any licensed driver is welcome. Cost is $20 for the general public and $15 for AARP members. For more information call 580-477-1149.

The 2017 Western Oklahoma State College Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction nominations are being accepted through Jan. 20. The award honors outstanding achievements of former students. For more information contact Whitney Graham at whitney.graham@wosc.edu or 580-477-7706 or visit WOSC at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus.

A pancake breakfast is scheduled 7-11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Altus Masonic Lodge No. 62, 1120 N. Hudson St. in Altus. The cost is $5 for eat-in or carry out with a menu of pancakes, biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, milk, coffee and juice to raise funds for Masonic Lodge projects in the area. For more information contact Don Wolford at 580-477-3008.

The Banjo World of Steve Martin exhibit is set to close Jan. 25 at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104. For more information call 405-604-2793 or visit www.AmericanBanjoMuseum.com.

A free Drug Endangered Children presentation is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Southwest Technology Center, seminar center room, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Presenters include Alicia Van Buskirk, Child Welfare State Nurse Manager and Dub Turner, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. For more information contact Adrian King at aking4916@gmail.com or 832-423-0377.

Conservation Stewardship Program or CSP applications are being sought through Feb. 3, 2017 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service or NRCS. CSP is for producers who are already established conservation stewards, helping them to deliver multiple conservation benefits on working lands, including improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. For more information call 405-742-1204 or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/csp.

A cyber-security workshop called Lock it Down, Build it Up is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This third of three classes is free and open to the public. For more information call Melissa Lahue at 580-477-2890 or email tdavis@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Men of Faith in Action monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. The featured speaker is Matt Moran of the Altus Times and the event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information contact Jeff Greenlee at 405-397-6553 or jgreenlee@nbcok.com.