Jackson County inmates make appearance

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail within the last week made first appearances with Judge Brad Leverett to be informed of charges, have a bond set, court appearance scheduled and to let them know that a court appointed is available.

Anthony Arellano, 20, of Altus was arrested for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. A court date has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 7. Bond was set at $50,000.

Jose Arellano, 19, of Altus was arrested for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. His court date is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Bond was set at $50,000.

Johnny Bishop, 39, of Hollis was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Bishop’s court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Bond was set at $10,000.

Alford Cooper, 49, of Lawton, was arrested in 2001 for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. Cooper will have a review at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 concerning the payment of court costs.

Catrina Crabtree, 34, of Altus, pleaded guilty to a charge of petit larceny. As a result, Crabtree will be fined $100 and be responsible for court costs and credited with five days time served.

Alex Garcia, 35, of Altus, was arrested for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. His court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 14. Bond was set at $50,000.

Michael McInvale, 39, of Georgia, was charged with possession of firearms after conviction or during probation, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding in excess of the lawful maximum limit. McInvale has a court date set for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Bond was set at $75,000.

Rudy Ornelas, 38, of Altus was charged with second degree burglary. His court date is slated for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14. Bond was set at $25,000.

Terrell Shivers, 22, of Altus was arrested for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. His court date is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Bond was set at $50,000.

By Katrina Goforth

