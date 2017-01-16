Police log for Jan. 12-13

Thursday

1:18 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 Hickory St.

1:38 a.m., Assist other agencies, U.S. 62

2:25 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 N. Main St.

2:39 a.m., Property damage, 313 Rochester Drive

2:44 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 2600 E. Broadway St.

6:43 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 E. Broadway St.

7:17 a.m., Fire, Martha

7:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 N. Howse St.

7:44 a.m., Traffic stop, Glenda and Asalee streets

8:00 a.m., Traffic hazard, 300 block of West Elm Street

8:00 a.m., Animal stray dog, Belle Street and Falcon Road

8:50 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

8:53 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

8:55 a.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 62

10:37 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 220 E. Broadway St.

10:45 a.m., Motorist assist, Main Street and Ridgecrest Road

11:01 a.m., Accident with injuries, 2220 N. Main St.

12:18 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 N. Main St.

12:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Grady Street

12:48 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1515 San Ann Drive

1:34 p.m., Burglary, 1321 Polk St.

1:38 p.m., Ambulance service, 2401 Seminole Circle

2:11 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 815 S. Main St.

2:36 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 400 N. Main St.

2:53 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Park Avenue

3:00 p.m., Traffic stop, North Park Lane

3:04 p.m., Motorist assist, South Main Street and Ridgecrest Road

3:42 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1137 Hickory St.

3:45 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 N. Veterans Drive

4:04 p.m., Reckless driving, East Broadway and Forrest streets

4:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 2700 Gettysburg Drive

4:34 p.m., Walk through, 2704 N. Main St.

5:35 p.m., Ambulance service, 109 S. Main St.

5:47 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1048 Elk St.

5:59 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 101 E. Commerce St.

6:00 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 613 Lila St.

6:15 p.m., Warrants, 2500 block of North Main Street

7:24 p.m., Reckless driving, North Benson and Blain streets

7:34 p.m., Neighbor dispute, 509 S. Main St.

7:59 p.m., Assist other agencies, 805 W. Liveoak St.

8:29 p.m., Burglary, 1011 Katy Drive

9:03 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 205 Horizon Drive

10:01 p.m., Ambulance service, 314 N. Market St., Eldorado

10:37 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 2500 block of North Main Street

10:59 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 N. Main St.

11:45 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 704 W. Commerce St.

Friday

1:34 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

2:01 a.m., Property damage, 2105 N. Bluebird Lane

2:53 a.m., Intoxicated person, 621 E. Nona St.

Arrests

Thursday

Cassie Gayle Johnson, 28, Use of vehicle with intent to deprive the owner

Cadan David May, 19, Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Thomas James Starr, 34, Public intoxication