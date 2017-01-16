Police log for Jan. 12-13

Thursday
1:18 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 Hickory St.
1:38 a.m., Assist other agencies, U.S. 62
2:25 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 N. Main St.
2:39 a.m., Property damage, 313 Rochester Drive
2:44 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 2600 E. Broadway St.
6:43 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 E. Broadway St.
7:17 a.m., Fire, Martha
7:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 N. Howse St.
7:44 a.m., Traffic stop, Glenda and Asalee streets
8:00 a.m., Traffic hazard, 300 block of West Elm Street
8:00 a.m., Animal stray dog, Belle Street and Falcon Road
8:50 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.
8:53 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
8:55 a.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 62
10:37 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 220 E. Broadway St.
10:45 a.m., Motorist assist, Main Street and Ridgecrest Road
11:01 a.m., Accident with injuries, 2220 N. Main St.
12:18 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 N. Main St.
12:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Grady Street
12:48 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1515 San Ann Drive
1:34 p.m., Burglary, 1321 Polk St.
1:38 p.m., Ambulance service, 2401 Seminole Circle
2:11 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 815 S. Main St.
2:36 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 400 N. Main St.
2:53 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Park Avenue
3:00 p.m., Traffic stop, North Park Lane
3:04 p.m., Motorist assist, South Main Street and Ridgecrest Road
3:42 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1137 Hickory St.
3:45 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 N. Veterans Drive
4:04 p.m., Reckless driving, East Broadway and Forrest streets
4:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 2700 Gettysburg Drive
4:34 p.m., Walk through, 2704 N. Main St.
5:35 p.m., Ambulance service, 109 S. Main St.
5:47 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1048 Elk St.
5:59 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 101 E. Commerce St.
6:00 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 613 Lila St.
6:15 p.m., Warrants, 2500 block of North Main Street
7:24 p.m., Reckless driving, North Benson and Blain streets
7:34 p.m., Neighbor dispute, 509 S. Main St.
7:59 p.m., Assist other agencies, 805 W. Liveoak St.
8:29 p.m., Burglary, 1011 Katy Drive
9:03 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 205 Horizon Drive
10:01 p.m., Ambulance service, 314 N. Market St., Eldorado
10:37 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 2500 block of North Main Street
10:59 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 N. Main St.
11:45 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 704 W. Commerce St.
Friday
1:34 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.
2:01 a.m., Property damage, 2105 N. Bluebird Lane
2:53 a.m., Intoxicated person, 621 E. Nona St.
Arrests
Thursday
Cassie Gayle Johnson, 28, Use of vehicle with intent to deprive the owner
Cadan David May, 19, Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
Thomas James Starr, 34, Public intoxication