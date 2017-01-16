Preventative care goes mobile

The Southwest Oklahoma Community Health Improvement Organization or SOCHIO met in regular monthly session Thursday at the City of Altus Municipal Complex.

SOCHIO is a subcommittee of the Jackson County Community Health Action Group that seeks to increase access to health care services in Jackson County. It was formerly known as Access to Care before the group applied for and gained approval to become a Community Health Improvement organization, a national association for community health and benefit.

Chair Chris Riffle called the meeting to order, and the minutes from the December 2016 meeting were reviewed and approved by the committee.

Ginger Creech updated the committee on the progress of Shortgrass Community Health Center in Hollis. Creech has taken over management of the clinic and announced that the 73521 zip code in Altus is now within the clinic’s service area. Current service areas include Harmon and western Jackson counties in Oklahoma, and Collingsworth County, Texas.

Shortgrass has contracted with Southwest Transit in Altus to offer transportation so the clinic in Hollis for those who cannot make the commute. Services offered include medical, dental, and behavioral health at 400 E. Sycamore in Hollis, with fees charged based on income.

The Caring Van was also on site for the committee to tour. Though it is shared with Commanche County, the van has been to events in Altus, such as the Back to School Bash in July 2016.

The van is utilized for preventative care, such as blood pressure testing and immunizations. It also makes stops at schools as an health education tool. The committee membes seek to use the van in Altus and the surrounding communities more in the future and work to find more efficient ways to provide preventative services.

For more information about Shortgrass Community Health Center, contact Creech at 580-688-3314. For more information about SOCHIO, contact Debbie New at 580-482-7308.

Registered Nurse Leann Gilchrist shows Sarah Head around the Caring Van following the SOCHIO meeting.

