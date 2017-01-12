Kidwell runs in third election

As election season approaches, current city council member for Ward II Jon Kidwell, is preparing for his third city council election.

Like so many others, Kidwell is in Altus after being transferred to Altus Air Force Base and the 443rd Security Squadron, now the 97th Security Forces Squadron. He quickly became a part of the community.

When Kidwell did leave, it only took four months in Dallas for him to realize that Altus was more than just a stepping stone.

“It sounds cliche, but Altus is a very welcoming place,” Kidwell said, “The community gets behind the Air Force Base and that doesn’t happen everywhere.”

From 1984 to 1988, Kidwell served his first term on the Altus City Council, winning his first election and running unopposed in the next.

“I think my age and experience in city government have taught me more than I can say,” Kidwell said, “that decisions made in haste are not always the best, and anyone in city government will confirm that it teaches patience because the decisions made can influence the future in positive or negative ways.”

Kidwell took a hiatus from city government, until the resignation of Michael Beason left a position open on the council in February 2015. Kidwell was nominated by the current council to fill the unexpired term for Ward II, a term he is currently serving.

Now, he’s running in his third election and he hopes to continue working on the projects started in his current term.

“It’s no secret that about four years ago the city was in financial difficulty,” Kidwell said, “and this current council has made strides to remedy that along with making sure the quality and quantity of our water supply is maintained.”

But those aren’t the only projects Kidwell hopes to continue working on with the council. Plans to improve the Altus Reservoir as an attraction for Southwest Oklahoma and north Texas and bring in more retailers and businesses to increase job opportunities and sales tax revenue are on his mind.

“Today we are making progress in not only improving the city’s financial situation but in rebuilding the required staff necessary to provide the service our citizens desire and deserve,” Kidwell said.

In addition to the city council, Kidwell serves on the Altus Municipal Authority, Water Issues Committee and Utility Committee. He served on the Altus Planning Commission from 2012 to 2014.

Since his retirement from the Southwest Technology Center, he has spent his time volunteering at his church to maintain social media, publication, and monthly reports, and helps teach a Tai Chi for Better Balance class.

The city council general election is scheduled for April 4. Currently, Kidwell and Dan Goodson III, are running for the seat in Ward II.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

