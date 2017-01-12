Martha maninvolved infatal wreck

At about 11:32 a.m. Monday a fatal collision occurred on U.S. 44, roughly 0.4 of a mile south of County Road 1320 and five miles west and 6.5 miles north of Hobart in Kiowa County.

The wreck happened when a 1993 Chevrolet pickup driven by Danny Maldonado, 49 of Martha, traveling northbound on U.S. 44 departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and impacted a bridge. The vehicle remained upright and became engulfed in flames, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Responders transported Maldonado by Air-Evac to University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Maldonado was pronounced deceased with internal trunk and neck injuries. Next of kin have been notified of his condition.

The collision was investigated by OHP Trooper Alex Wilson of the Kiowa County detachment of Troop M, assisted by Trooper George Hoyle, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department, Sentinel Emergency Medical Services, Air-Evac, the Hobart Fire Department, Sentinel Fire Department and Kiowa County Department of Transportation.

According to OHP, the vehicle was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use, the vehicle was not equipped with airbags and the collision occurred on a two-lane, paved road under clear weather conditions.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved. The condition of the driver and cause of the collision are still under investigation.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

