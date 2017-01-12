Take steps now for a disaster plan

While it’s impossible to predict exactly when a disaster may strike, taking time to plan ahead can help prepare for the unexpected and help ensure safety in the car and at home.

“When disaster strikes, there’s often little time to react or prepare,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “Putting a disaster plan in place ahead of time – and making sure everyone in the household is familiar with it – is the best way to prepare for an emergency situation.”

Top 13 disaster planning tips

1. Prepare emergency kits. Emergency kits for autos and home should include a three-day supply of water and nonperishable food for each family member, as well as a flashlight, hand-crank or battery-powered radio, batteries, extra cash, cellphone with extra battery and charger, first-aid supplies, critical medications and basic personal hygiene products. Also useful for a car kit are local maps, blankets, towels, shoes, flares and a basic toolkit.

2. Practice first aid. Learning CPR and emergency first aid can save the lives of family members and friends.

3. Find commute options. Consider how different types of natural disasters might affect the commute and determine alternative routes or forms of transportation to get home. Keep a list of local bus routes.

4. Map it. If living in an area that’s prone to fires or flooding, map out several evacuation routes from home and neighborhood.

5. Be school smart. Families with young children who can’t retrieve them from school, should be aware of school emergency procedures, and understand what authorization is required for them to be released to someone other than the parents.

6. Meet up. Consider where family members might be during a disaster, how they would get to a safe place, and how to communicate with each other. Designate a predetermined meeting place if family members are unable to return home and communications systems are down.

7. Make contacts. Determine out-of-state contacts and program their phone numbers into all cellphones as “ICE” – this stands for “In Case of Emergency” and rescue workers are trained to look for it. Attach a luggage tag with ICE numbers to young children’s backpacks.

8. Plan for pets. Make pets a part of the plan by creating a pet emergency kit including pet food, toys and a leash. If unable to evacuate with a pet, a pet rescue sticker affixed to a front window can alert rescuers that pets may be trapped inside. Identify pet-friendly accommodations since pets are not always allowed in emergency shelters.

9. Assign tasks. Create a chart of important emergency-related tasks – notifying family members, managing supplies, handling pets, monitoring emergency broadcasts, etc. – and assign each one to a household member.

10. Take cover. If there is no time to evacuate, it may be necessary to shelter in place, so it’s important to identify these locations ahead of time. Depending upon the disaster, this could be a tornado shelter or a ground floor room without windows, or even under a large, strong table.

11. Make an inventory. Document possessions on paper or with a video camera or smartphone. Note the replacement costs for your most valuable items, then talk to an insurance agent or customer service representative to be sure the coverage is right.

12. Review the plan. Review the written plan every six months and keep it stored in a paper file, as well as on the computer desktops and smartphones of the members of household.the

13. Check on coverage. Find out if an insurance policy covers the types of disaster-related damages that could impact the neighborhood. Standard home insurance policies do not provide coverage for floods or earthquakes.

