Residents brace for ice

It’s no secret that Altus has had its share of icy conditions.

An ice storm in January 2010 left more than 150,000 people in Southwest Oklahoma without power, according to reports from the Altus Air Force Base website, and in December 2015, Altus experienced another ice storm that caused power outages when ice-laden tree limbs snapped, cutting electrical lines in various parts of the city.

With the chance of another ice storm Friday and Saturday, now is the time to prepare for potential power outages and icy travel conditions.

“Though the National Weather Service predicts that the ice line is going to be 100 miles north and east of Altus, that could change at any time,” City of Altus Emergency Manager Lloyd Colston said.

The National Weather Service in Norman points to northwest of Interstate 44 as the area with the greatest potential for ice accumulation, and reports that the unreasonably warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and lower 80s leading up to the weekend combined with gusty winds will elevate fire concerns in western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas.

“I know people are making travel plans for the holiday weekend, and that concerns me more than power outages because there will be people working to restore power despite the holiday,” Colston said. “Know before you go.”

Knowing the weather and road conditions before getting out on the highways can prevent potentially dangerous situations.

“If you have to travel, slow down and avoid hitting the brakes hard,” Safety Director and Jackson County Emergency Manager Wayne Cain said. “Steering will be difficult on ice and snow.”

For those staying home, keeping a residence warm without electricity can pose its own threats.

“Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, so it’s important that every one has a working carbon monoxide detector regardless of whether or not they have electricity,” Colston said. “Those using gas stoves for heat can also be at risk for gas poisoning which has flu-like symptoms. If a breath of fresh air relieves those symptoms, there may be gas trapped in the home.”

According to the American Red Cross, portable generators should never be used indoors or near open windows or vents. Without ventilation, carbon monoxide and toxic engine exhaust can cause dizziness and weakness that can lead to incapacitation and death.

Generators also should be turned off and cooled down before refueling, fuel should be stored outside of living areas and appliances should plugged directly into any generator. Generators should never be plugged into a wall outlet — a practice known as “backfeeding” — because that can electrocute utility workers, according to the City of Altus Emergency Management Department.

