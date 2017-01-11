Tobacco risks, statistics cited

The Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee, a subcommittee of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT, met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Health Department or JCHD to discuss how the committee’s goal are being met.

A guest speaker from Jackson County Memorial Hospital Home Health Products, Michael Bierdeman presented the risks and statistics on tobacco use. Bierdeman is a respiratory therapist and presented information from the Center for Disease Control.

Bierdeman spoke on the elevated risk of lung and other forms of cancer for tobacco users, the higher risk of premature birth, cleft palates, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome for expectant mothers who use tobacco, and the increased risk for users to develop diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD.

“Smoking reduces the elasticity of the lung’s cells which stretches the lungs and makes breathing harder,” Bierdeman said, “And there is no cure for COPD, so it just makes life more difficult for those afflicted.”

After a question and answer session with Bierdeman following his presentation, the committee went on to discuss the year’s upcoming events and report on the previous year’s achievements.

Debbie New, Jackson County Health Department Accreditation Coordinator reported that the committee is working to recruit health care providers to go over the five A’s of smoking cessation with their patients and plan for youth outreach programs in the spring.

“Our nurses are going over the five A’s of smoking cessation — ask, advise, assess, assist and arrange, as they come in contact with patients who wish to know more,” New said.

The group also discussed the annual “Kick the Habit” Kick Ball Tournament scheduled for April 22. This tournament is free for fifth- and sixth-grade students and their families. The JCHD will provide concessions stocked with only healthy snacks and beverages.

“Because it’s free, and this is a great event for big families who want to get out and do an activity together,” Rosalyn Hall, Tobacco Education Committee chair said.

For more information, contact Hall at 580-482-7308.

Guest speaker Michael Bierdeman from Home Health Products gives a presentation on tobacco use to the Jackson County Tobacco Education Committee.

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

