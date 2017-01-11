Police log for Jan. 7-10

Incidents

Saturday

6:14 a.m., Traffic hazard, Broadway Street and Park Lane

7:18 a.m., Smoke investigation 400 block of West Broadway Street

7:27 a.m., Death unattended, 2916 Laurel Circle

8:47 a.m., Accident with no injuries, 800 block of North Park Avenue

9:31 a.m., Assist other agencies, 604 Chris St.

9:58 a.m., Accident, Joy and Davis streets

10:37 a.m., Hit and run, 901 Phoebe St.

10:48 a.m., Fire, 2000 E. Tamarack Road

11:07 a.m., Ambulance service, 922 N. Navajoe St.

11:53 a.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 600 block of Kathy Street

12:19 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Commerce and Forrest streets

12:52 p.m., Ambulance service, 1800 N. Main St.

1:13 p.m., Accident with no injuries, A and Navajoe streets

1:40 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

3:06 p.m., Traffic stop, Falcon Road and Main Street

3:46 p.m., Fire, 208 Cardinal Circle South

6:39 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, Chalmers and A streets

6:59 p.m., Ambulance service, 1016 Polk St.

9:01 p.m., Check welfare, 1200 block of Davis Street

9:25 p.m., Hit and run, 2500 N. Main St.

9:46 p.m., Fire, 816 W. C St., Eldorado

11:28 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

11:54 p.m., Follow up investigation, 1200 block of Davis Street

Sunday

12:56 a.m., Fire, 816 W. C St., Eldorado

1:42 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

8:03 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

8:14 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of North Main Street

8:18 a.m., K-9 vehicle search, 1500 block of North Main Street

10:30 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of North Main Street

11:43 a.m., Burglary, 1708 Truman St.

3:02 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, Reservoir

3:13 p.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of North Main Street

3:45 p.m., Medi-flight, 1200 E. Pecan St.

4:05 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 200 block of North Jackson Street

4:24 p.m., Ambulance service, 101 E. Commerce St. Apt. 122

5:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of South Main Street

5:37 p.m., Animal vicious, 902 Lee Ora St.

6:33 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 901 E. Liveoak St. No. 6

6:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of Falcon Road

8:04 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 700 E. Broadway St.

9:25 p.m., Property damage, 401 W. Broadway St.

11:28 p.m., Warrants, 812 Denise St.

Monday

12:00 a.m., Loud unusual noise, 800 block of Nona Street

1:08 a.m., Warrants, 814 N. Spurgeon St.

1:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of South Howse Street

1:44 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of South Navajoe Street

2:02 a.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of East Broadway Street

4:26 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

6:42 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 915 N. Julian St.

6:56 a.m., Burglary, 901 N. Julian St.

8:05 a.m., Accident with injuries, Bradford and Main streets

8:59 a.m., Sexual assault, 3501 N. Main St.

10:27 a.m., Animal stray cat, 2045 Willard Drive

11:29 a.m., Burglary, 1020 N. Willard St.

12:37 p.m., Traffic stop, 800 block of North Park Lane

1:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 1201 E. Broadway St.

1:26 p.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of San Ann Drive

1:35 p.m., K-9 vehicle search, 1300 block of San Ann Drive

1:51 p.m., Intoxicated person, 2800 N. Main St.

2:10 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 700 E. Broadway St.

3:59 p.m., Ambulance service, 1116 W. Frisco St.

4:36 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1301 Springfield St. Apt. 1

5:02 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Curtis Avenue

5:10 p.m., Animal vicious, Lila and Crain streets

6:40 p.m., Ambulance service, 1001 N. Thomas St. Apt B

7:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 2300 block of North Park Lane

7:17 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 1400 block of Scott Street

7:36 p.m., Assist other agencies, 100 block of South Grady Street

8:30 p.m., Warrants, 1501 S. Park Lane No. 724

10:45 p.m., Ambulance service, 1324 Oakhurst St.

10:55 p.m., Assault and battery, 1033 Box St.

10:57 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 1214 N. Lee St.

Tuesday

12:16 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 block of East Broadway Street

12:18 a.m., Domestic disturbance, 421 E. Tamarack Road

1:12 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

1:40 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

2:46 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1004 E. Cypress St.

5:25 a.m., Traffic stop, 600 block of North Main Street

Arrests

Saturday

Anthony Manuel Arellano, 20, Penalty for conspiracy

Jose Jesus Arellano, 19, Penalty for conspiracy

Alex Garcia, 35, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Savannah Marie Gray, 32, Contempt of court; released

Chad Wade Martinez, 39, Failure to pay or appear: Child support

Joshua Andrew Ramirez, 24, Contempt of court

Terrell Shivers, 22, Penalty for conspiracy

Sunday

Megan Anne Brandenburg, 37, Contempt of court

Catrina Marie Crabtree, 34, Petit larceny

Alexander Rene Lara, 34, Contempt of court

Monday

James Hollan Bailey, 51, Hold for Beckham County

Gary Julian Gallardo, 40, Trafficking in illegal drugs

Michael James McInvale, 39, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Rudy Angel Ornelas, 38, Second degree burglary