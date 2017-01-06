Police log for Jan. 5-6

Thursday

12:08 a.m., Check welfare, 929 N. Park Ave.

1:11 a.m., Ambulance service, 1210 W. Victory St.

1:33 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

2:31 a.m., Assist other agencies, 609 N. Hudson St.

2:44 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

3:09 a.m., Assist other agencies, 1200 E. Pecan St.

5:53 a.m., Check building security, 320 S. Jackson St.

6:13 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of East Broadway Street

6:24 a.m., Check building security, 104 N. Main St.

6:31 a.m., Traffic stop, 1400 E. Broadway St.

6:32 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road

6:44 a.m., Check building security, 521 N. Main St.

6:55 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 N. Main St.

6:59 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 N. Willard St.

7:08 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 401 W. Broadway St.

7:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 E. Broadway St.

7:35 a.m., Traffic stop, 1501 S. Park Lane

8:07 a.m., Warrants, 1104 Loyadell St.

8:09 a.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.

8:17 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

9:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Park Lane and Tamarack Road

9:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 1400 block of East Tamarack Road

10:32 a.m., Ambulance service, 717 N. Lee St.

11:08 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 W. Broadway St.

11:49 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 N. Veterans Drive

12:01 p.m., Traffic stop, 1400 Veterans Drive

1:04 p.m., Check welfare, 217 E. Cypress St.

1:31 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Jackson and A streets

3:13 p.m., Check welfare, Main Street and Tamarack Road

3:14 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 600 E. Broadway St.

3:30 p.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 62

3:51 p.m., Larceny, 1700 Harding St.

4:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 1400 Oakhurst St.

4:58 p.m., Warrants, 2500 N. Main St.

6:21 p.m., Embezzlement, 2500 N. Main St.

6:40 p.m., Assist other agencies, 101 N. Main St.

6:52 p.m., Fire, 2801 N. Main St.

6:54 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Hightower and Nona streets

7:15 p.m., Animal dead, 1000 block of North Park Lane

7:40 p.m., Burglary, 1209 Springfield St. No. 8

8:48 p.m., Fire, U.S. 62

9:40 p.m., Check welfare, 820 E. Liveoak St.

10:57 p.m., Ambulance service, 505 Saturn St.

11:54 p.m., Check welfare, 2610 Cedar Creek Drive

Friday

12:01 a.m., Traffic stop, 220 E. Broadway St.

12:49 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1100 Memorial Drive

1:40 a.m., Reckless driving, U.S. 283

1:52 a.m., Warrants, 1021 Falcon Road No. 5

1:56 a.m., Warrants, 1129 W. Davis St.

1:58 a.m., Burglary, 321 E. Broadway St.

5:39 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

6:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 E. Pecan St.

6:37 a.m., Check building security, 1132 N. Main St.

Arrests

Thursday

Deajunea Denise Anderson, 26, Application to accelerate: Petit larceny

Oaequon Keashaw Bell, 19, Conspiracy to posses a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

Johnny Ray Bishop, 39, Distributing a controlled dangerous substance

Michael Travis Brown, 32, Failure to appear or pay costs: Distributing a controlled dangerous substance

Devon James Cox, 25, Direct and indirect contempt of court; released

Ryan Daniel Huth, 23, Distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a public park or school

Michael Joseph Huttie, 32, Driving under suspension; released

Anna Marie Nguyen, 25, Driving under suspension