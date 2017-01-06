Human trafficking arrestees make appearances

Defendants held at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett.

Jason Boylan, 20, of Altus, was charged with human trafficking and abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Boylan’s hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 31. Bond was set at $100,000.

Also arrested on a human trafficking and abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, was Tyler J. Butler, 24, of Altus, who made an appearance in front of Leverett. His hearing also is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 31. Bond was set at $100,000.

Jonalea Josha Muck, 20, of Altus, also was charged with human trafficking and abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Muck has a hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Bond was set at $50,000.

Boylan, Butler, and Muck were arrested Dec. 27 by Altus Police after an undercover officer made contact with an anonymous female and made an arrangement for payment for a sex act, which led investigators to a room at the Budget Inn at 510 N. Main St. in Altus. Investigators were led to the Altus Public Library where the arrests were made, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Frank Castillo, 55, of Altus, was arrested on a public intoxication charge Wednesday. Castillo pleaded guilty to the charge and will serve 10 days in jail, with three already served, and pay a $100 fine and court costs to the clerk’s office at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. in Altus.

“It’s important to stay in touch with the court clerk’s office if you owe the court any money,” Leverett said.

Nathan Gicotte-Garcia, 30, of Altus was arrested for failure to appear or pay fines and court costs on a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise from a retailer filed in Sept. 2013. His court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Bond was set at $25,000.

Luis Landeros, 24, of Altus, was charged with assault and battery. His court date is set for 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Bond was set at $750.

Leslie Ray Stickney Jr., 32, of Altus, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Stickney has a hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 31. Bond was set at $25,000.

Juan William Ray Vickers, 29, of Altus, was charged with false declaration of ownership to a pawn broker. His court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Bond was set at $50,000.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

