Altus chosen as creative community

While there are city and county governments put in place to govern a community, without its residents and local businesses the community cannot be successful.

Individual engagement is the emphasis of the Oklahoma Creative Communities project implemented by Creative Oklahoma.

The program is within the 13 region districts coordinated by Flanders DC, a nonprofit organization for entrepreneurial creativity.

The communities make up a team of engaged citizens across all sectors of the region that come together as a thought leader group with a commitment to a creative problem solving process.

“Altus is one of eight communities chosen to be an Oklahoma Creative Community,” said Dennie Christian, partnership consultant for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “It’s a chance for the community to receive intensive technical assistance.”

The goal is to brainstorm for new ideas that can be used to improve the community.

“For example, if there is an overwhelming consent that a part of town is littered,” Christian said, “then that could lead to a community clean-up day.”

According to a Creative Oklahoma website, sustainable systemic change in education, commerce and culture can only be achieved when the community’s residents recognize their creative capacities and are willing to use them in collaboration with the ideas and talents of their peers.

Altus’ thought leader group has already met to discuss potential improvements they could make in the community, but it is still looking for more voices to add to the discussion. These improvements might include organizing activities for adolescents, cleaning up a park or street or volunteering to help make minor repairs around the community.

“This is not a city sponsored event, nor is ran by city officials. We are all just community members wanting to make a positive impact on our community,” Christian said. “It gives me hope this will be a success.”

The next meeting will be 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus and is open to anyone in the community.

John Veal from the Small Business Development Center in Wichita Falls, Texas will be presenting ideas and answering questions at the upcoming meeting.

For more information contact Amy Jo Cobb at Main Street Altus at 580-482-2277.

Picking up litter around the reservoir where flocks of geese, seagulls, and ducks make their habitat and in other areas of the community is one topic of discussion for Oklahoma Creative Communities to work to improve Altus. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LitterRGB.jpg Picking up litter around the reservoir where flocks of geese, seagulls, and ducks make their habitat and in other areas of the community is one topic of discussion for Oklahoma Creative Communities to work to improve Altus. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

