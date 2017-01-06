Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs director gets $15,000 pay raise

Updates in the news are provided for interested veterans, retirees and active duty service members.

· Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs:

The commissioners of the ODVA have decided to give the director an increase in salary of about $15,000. The salary of the director will go from $125,000 to $140,000 in spite of the fact that Oklahoma is in a deficit financial position. I had mentioned this possibility previously and I stated that if you wanted your views known that you needed to write your state representatives. Do not sit around and complain because you did nothing to let your views known.

· Combat-Injured Veterans Tax Fairness Act:

On Dec. 16, 2016, H.R. 5015, the Combat-Injured Veterans Tax Fairness Act of 2016 became Public Law No. 114-292. This new law provides veterans medically separated or retired from the military due to combat-related injuries another opportunity to recoup the taxed portion of their severance payments. The law requires the Department of Defense or DOD to identify veterans medically separated from military service due to combat-related injuries that were issued severance payments after Jan. 17, 1991, and withheld amounts for tax purposes. DOD will provide this group of veterans with a notice of the amount of improperly withheld severance payments, and instructions for filing amended federal tax returns to recover the withheld amount. The period for filing this IRS claim for a credit, or refund is extended to one year after DOD provides the veteran with the information required by this Act. This law will be a significant benefit to this group of injured and ill veterans, and partially fulfills DAV Resolution 011 that calls for allowing all veterans to recover taxes withheld from their disability severance pay.

· DoD military and discharge records:

The Department of Defense on Dec. 30, 2016 announced a renewed effort to ensure veterans are aware of the opportunity to have their discharges and military records reviewed. Through enhanced public outreach, engagement with Veterans Service Organizations or VSOs, Military Service Organizations or MSOs, and other outside groups, as well as direct outreach to individual veterans, the department encourages all veterans who believe they have experienced an error or injustice to request relief from their service’s Board for Correction of Military/Naval Records or BCM/NR or Discharge Review Board or DRB. Additionally, all veterans, VSOs, MSOs, and other interested organizations are invited to offer feedback on their experiences with the BCM/NR or DRB processes, including how the policies and processes can be improved.

· Concurrent receipt status – Congressional Budget Office proposes elimination:

Congressional researchers say that eliminating the ability of nearly 600,000 military veterans to collect retirement pay and disability compensation simultaneously could save billions and contribute to deficit reduction. The Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides lawmakers with budgetary and economic information, says doing so could save the government $139 billion between 2018 and 2026. The CBO’s report was published online Dec. 8, 2016, as part of a series of options for reducing the federal deficit from 2017 and 2026. The practice is called “concurrent receipt.” By law, veterans are eligible to collect both sets of pay if they meet specific criteria. Veterans who sustained career-ending combat injuries are eligible for combat-related special compensation, while those veterans who received a disability rating of 50 percent or more after at least 20 years of service are eligible for what is termed concurrent retirement and disability pay. It remains to be seen how the next Congress and the incoming administration will respond to CBO’s recommendation. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to bring the U.S. debt to zero in eight years, although he also touts a massive — and potentially costly — military expansion.

· Military benefit proposals:

For the first time since 2013, military personnel in January will see a “full” pay raise equal to the expected increase in private sector wages. But it remains unclear whether this is a sign of better benefits and compensation in years to come. How Congress and the new president treat military pay and benefits will be an issue worth service members’ attention in the year ahead, since the moves will directly affect their families’ finances. President-elect Donald Trump has already promised to boost military spending, including more personnel and equipment. He has also promised that the country will “take care of the military” better than under President Barack Obama. Outside advocates hope this means protecting military compensation.

· DFAS fraudulent emails:

Beware! Several myPay customers have informed Defense Finance and Accounting Services or DFAS that fraudulent SmartDocs email messages are being sent that could put your information and finances at risk. The reported invalid emails contain what appears to be from a valid SmartDocs email address. The originators of these emails have “spoofed” their messages to hide their true origin and placed the SmartDocs address in the “From” line to make the email appear legitimate. Valid SmartDocs messages from DFAS are always sent in plain text, do not include attachments and do not ask you to send any information in response. Your email program may automatically convert a valid SmartDocs message into clickable links. We recommend that you do not click on any links within any email message. To access a site referenced in an email, open your browser and type the link URL directly into the browser.

· Whether to expand the list of diseases that are presumed to be linked to Agent Orange.

In the past, the VA has found enough evidence to link 14 health conditions, including various cancers, to Agent Orange exposure. In March, a federal panel of scientific experts said there is now evidence to suggest that Agent Orange exposure may be linked to bladder cancer and hypothyroidism. It also confirmed, as previous experts have said, that there is some evidence of an association with hypertension, stroke and various neurological ailments similar to Parkinson’s Disease. Since then, a VA-led study has found stronger evidence to link hypertension, more commonly known as high blood pressure, to Agent Orange exposure. But high blood pressure is common as people age, so compensating veterans for the condition could be expensive.

· Burn Pit toxic exposure:

VA launched the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry in June 2014 to better understand the long-term health effects of exposure to burn pits and other airborne hazards during deployment. The number of new participants in this registry is climbing steadily, and will soon reach the milestone of 100,000 participants. As of Dec. 9, 2016, the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry includes 95,593 veterans and service members. An estimated 3 million veterans and service members are eligible to join the registry.

“The benefit of the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry for participants is that they can document their exposure to burn pits and other airborne hazards in an online questionnaire and print a copy of their questionnaire to discuss with their health care provider. Also, veterans can get a free medical evaluation from VA,” said Michael Montopoli, director of the Post-9/11 Era Environmental Health Program in VA’s Office of Patient Care Services.

Reach Ronald Pandos at rondo1339@yahoo.com.

