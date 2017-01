Police log for Jan. 4-5

Incidents

Wednesday

12:11 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Park Lane

12:22 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

12:44 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

1:13 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

6:12 a.m., Ambulance service, 1005 N. Jackson St.

6:40 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of Falcon Road

7:10 a.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of North Park Lane

7:25 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of South Main Street

7:45 a.m., Traffic stop, 1132 N. Main St.

7:49 a.m., Ambulance service, Eldorado

7:56 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of Bulldog Lane

8:32 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

9:17 a.m., Traffic stop, Wayne and Lee streets

9:27 a.m., Animal stray dog, 1400 block of North Crain Street

9:36 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Crain Street

10:44 a.m., Warrants, 1201 Union Circle Apt. 6

10:52 a.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of Martin Luther King Avenue

11:34 a.m., 1305 Springfield St. Apt. 4

11:37 a.m., Accident with no injuries, Falcon Road and Veterans Drive

11:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Sequoyah Lane and Main Street

11:56 a.m., Fire, U.S. 283 and East C.R. 169

12:03 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of South Lee Street

1:47 p.m., Check welfare, 1016 York St.

2:35 p.m., Harassment, 1005 N. Forrest St.

3:05 p.m., Property damage, 509 W. Bradford St.

4:26 p.m., Harassment, 509 S. Main St.

4:39 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 2728 N. Main St.

4:43 p.m., Disturbing the peace, 819 E. Walnut St.

5:02 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 N. Lee St.

5:42 p.m., Traffic stop, 619 N. Main St.

5:49 p.m., Check welfare, 708 S. Park Lane

6:09 p.m., Warrants, 1009 N. York St.

6:47 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 1701 N. Main St.

6:52 p.m., Check suspicious subject, North Hudson and Bradford streets

6:59 p.m., Warrants, 509 S. Main St.

7:51 p.m., Animal nuisance, 1300 block of North York Street

8:51 p.m., Citizen assist, 300 S. Main St.

9:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 1700 block of North Main Street

9:28 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

9:34 p.m., Motorist assist, Loyadell and Navajoe streets

11:10 p.m., Walk through, Kiwanis Park

11:20 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

11:34 p.m., Walk through, 2516 E. Broadway St.

Thursday

12:08 a.m., Check welfare, 929 N. Park Ave.

1:11 a.m., Ambulance service, 1210 W. Victory St.

1:33 a.m., Walk through, Altus City Park

2:31 a.m., Assist other agencies, 609 N. Hudson St.

2:44 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

3:09 a.m., Assist other agencies, 1200 E. Pecan St.

5:53 a.m., Check building security, 320 S. Jackson St.

6:13 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of East Broadway Street

6:24 a.m., Check building security, 104 N. Main St.

6:31 a.m., Traffic stop, 1400 E. Broadway St.

6:32 a.m., Walk through, 1120 Falcon Road

6:44 a.m., Check building security, 521 N. Main St.

6:55 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 N. Main St.

6:59 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 N. Willard St.

7:08 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 401 W. Broadway St.

7:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 E. Broadway St.

7:35 a.m., Traffic stop, 1501 S. Park Lane

Arrests

Wednesday

David Issac Johnson, 52, Failure to appear: Embezzlement

Corey Dewayne Knight, 27, Hold for Tillman County; released

Melinda Frances Martinez, 34, Contempt of court

Samantha Dawn Ornelas, 29, Sentenced to six months intermediate revocation facility

Martin Ruiz, 33, Failure to appear or pay: Distributing a controlled dangerous substance; released

Joe Sanchez, 38, Contempt of court

Juan William Ray Vickers, 29, Pledging property to a pawnbroker using a false I.D.

Michael Ray Wall, 41, Contempt of court

Thursday

Johnny Ray Bishop, 39, Distributing a controlled dangerous substance