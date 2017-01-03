Lend a helping in the Heartland

OKLAHOMA CITY — During this season of giving, APMEX.com, a leading online Precious Metals retailer, is committed to sharing the gift of hope with Oklahoma’s hungry. The organization recently announced its decision to make the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma its “charity of choice” for the next four years. The philanthropic partnership will include an annual major gift, opportunities for employee engagement through payroll deductions and volunteering, event sponsorship and much more.

“We believe in the Regional Food Bank’s mission of ‘Fighting hunger, feeding hope,’” APMEX.com President Scott Thomas said. “The APMEX core values are perfectly aligned with the Regional Food Bank. Giving back and supporting our community are very important to us all and knowing that 96 cents out of every dollar we donate is helping feed hungry Oklahomans speaks volumes. Because the need is so great, it’s important for everyone to get involved.”

Thomas encouraged local businesses to join the company and help even more Oklahomans with inconsistent access to food. Statewide, one in six Oklahomans struggles with hunger. The food bank provides enough food to feed 126,000 Oklahomans every week, yet it is not enough. Support from the community is sought to ensure that Oklahomans get the help they need who might otherwise go hungry.

“By partnering with the Regional Food Bank, your company can ensure children, seniors and families in our community receive nutritious food when they need it most,” Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Chief Executive Officer Katie Fitzgerald said. “As many corporate partners have shared with us, it’s a great way to boost employee morale and improve employee retention through teambuilding and leadership development opportunities. Businesses from all industries give their time, funds and resources to the Regional Food Bank because they know it will have an immediate and lasting impact in our community.”

There are many opportunities for businesses and community groups to help, such as:

* This holiday season, Oklahomans can double the impact of their gift and feed twice as many hungry Oklahomans. Thanks to a matching challenge from APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation, every gift received through Jan. 15 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $600,000. This means that each $1 donation will now provide 10 meals instead of five.

* One of the easiest ways is through payroll deduction. Many companies allow employees to automatically have funds deducted from paycheck on either a one-time basis or recurring each pay period. Speak with Human Resources to see if the company has such a program in place.

* Volunteers are needed year-round to bag and box food products, pack Food for Kids sacks and more. During each volunteer shift, enough food is packed to fill an entire tractor trailer. Volunteer hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

“The entire APMEX.com team regularly donates their time and efforts to the Regional Food Bank,” Thomas said. “Recently in fact, 70 percent of the APMEX.com team volunteered their time one Friday at the Regional Food Bank’s headquarters. I am proud of my team for their continued hard work and dedication to helping the Regional Food Bank.”

For more information contact Lisa Pitsiri at lpitsiri@regionalfoodbank.org, call 405-600-3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org.