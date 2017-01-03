Small changes lead to big results

While the origins of New Year’s resolutions are unclear, historians believe the ancient Babylonians were the first people to make these commitments during Akitu, a celebration observed in March or April, about 4,000 years ago. Since then, the practice of adopting better habits, mentalities or behaviors has made its way around the world.

With the New Year, many people make goals to eat healthier or exercise more, but have difficulties achieving those goals once enthusiasm is subdued by daily routines, stress and obligations. But with the right motivation and changes, these goals aren’t impossible to achieve.

According to the American Psychology Association or APA making realistic resolutions and setting small goals throughout the year instead of one overwhelming goal increase the chance that a change will occur.

One way to make a small change toward leading a healthier life is to swap out a bad behavior for a good habit.

Healthy swaps consist of small, realistic changes that can be made every day, and the Jackson County Health Department or JCHD and the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust or TSET Healthy Living Program members have suggestions for those wishing to eat healthier or make a goal to exercise in the upcoming year.

“The New Year is the perfect time to concentrate on making healthy lifestyle choices,” said Kerri Metz, registered dietitian at JCHD. “Making simple food and exercise swaps is one way to do that.”

Swapping whole grains, lean meats, fruits, and veggies for less nutritious snacks and meals, choosing play time instead of screen time and adding other physical activities such as running, jogging, hiking or walking are ways to work toward those resolutions.

According to the APA, perfection is unattainable, and minor missteps when working toward a goal are perfectly normal. Asking for support from a friend, family member or colleague can help strengthen resilience and help manage any stress about attaining results.

“Small changes can lead to big results,” said Metz.

Connor Currier of Oklahoma City climbs a tree to get some exercise. Adding 30 minutes of physical activity a day for adults and 60 minutes for children is an easy way to get on the path to a healthier lifestyle, according to the Jackson County Health Department.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

