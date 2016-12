Police log for Dec. 17-20

Incidents

Saturday

12:02 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of East Broadway Street

12:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Tamarack Road

12:28 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of Falcon Road

12:35 a.m., Traffic radar, 100 block of South Park Lane

12:39 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of East Broadway Street

1:07 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of East Tamarack Road

1:18 a.m., Traffic stop, Ash Street and North Park Lane

1:47 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 block of North Park Lane

1:57 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of East Broadway Street

2:07 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Navajoe Street

2:17 a.m., Disturbance, 1300 N. Thomas St. Apt. 7

2:36 a.m., Check building security, 300 N. Main St,

2:48 a.m., Fight, 901 E. Elm St.

2:53 a.m., Check welfare, North Thomas Street

3:27 a.m., Motorist assist, 1200 E. Pecan St.

3:54 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

5:41 a.m., Assist other agencies, 1314 N. Main St.

6:38 a.m., Ambulance service, 1020 E. Liveoak St.

6:46 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 920 N. Chalmers St.

7:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of North Park Lane

7:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 E. Tamarack Road

7:42 a.m., Traffic stop, North Park Lane and Andy Street

7:48 a.m., Traffic stop, 800 block of Falcon Road

7:50 a.m., Traffic stop, 1000 E. Tamarack Road

8:01 a.m., Check welfare, 506 N. Hightower St.

8:14 a.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

8:21 a.m., Traffic stop, 2300 N. Park Lane

8:24 a.m., Walk through, 100 block of West Cypress Street

8:35 a.m., Citizen assist, 219 W. Commerce St.

8:49 a.m., Traffic stop, 2100 block of North Park Lane

8:58 a.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of East Tamarack Road

9:39 a.m., Walk through, 2220 N. Main St.

9:40 a.m., Animal welfare, Spurgeon and Liveoak streets

10:11 a.m., Intoxicated driver, Elm Street

10:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 1800 block of North Main Street

10:45 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Main Street

12:02 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 509 S. Main St.

12:43 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 315 W. Liveoak St.

1:07 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of South Blain Street

1:08 p.m., Ambulance service, 401 Paseo de Vida

1:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of North Park Lane

2:02 p.m., Burglary, 811 E. Liveoak St.

2:12 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 1420 N. Main St.

2:39 p.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

2:44 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Main St.

3:49 p.m., Animal stray dog, 309 Horizon Drive No. 4

3:52 p.m., Ambulance service, 217 E. Cypress St.

4:16 p.m., Traffic stop, 1300 block of North Park Lane

4:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of North Main Street

5:13 p.m., Walk through, 1224 E. Tamarack Road

5:30 p.m., Animal stray dog, Katy Drive

5:32 p.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

5:54 p.m., Animal cruelty, 1005 Katy Drive

6:05 p.m., Fire, North U.S. 62

6:56 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of South Park Lane

7:15 p.m., Ambulance service, 20458 E. CR 174

7:59 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 1214 N. Lee St.

8:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 block of North Main Street

8:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Sutherland Street

8:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of West C Street

9:15 p.m., Traffic stop, 1700 block of North Main Street

9:22 p.m., Fire, Humphries Co-op

9:33 p.m., Ambulance service, 815 N. Julian St.

10:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 2100 block of North Park Lane

11:07 p.m., Traffic stop, 600 block of North Main Street

11:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of South Main Street

Sunday

12:12 a.m., Burglary, 1110 N. Willard St.

12:14 a.m., Traffic stop, 2108 E. Broadway St.

12:43 a.m., Traffic stop, 1000 Falcon Road

12:56 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 S. Park Lane

1:51 a.m., Traffic stop, 1300 E. Broadway St.

1:53 a.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of East Broadway Street

1:59 a.m., Fire, 1004 E. Fitter St.

2:04 a.m., Traffic stop, 1601 E. Broadway St.

2:08 a.m., Disturbance, 1019 Falcon Road No. 18

2:28 a.m., Ambulance service, 901 E. Sycamore St.

2:52 a.m., Ambulance service, 412 Cameron Drive

3:02 a.m., Assault and battery, 2219 Falcon Road

6:33 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Elm Street

7:07 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

7:30 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of North Park Lane

7:36 a.m., K-9 vehicle search, 1100 block of North Park Lane

8:02 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

10:02 a.m., Fire, 2804 N. Main St.

10:20 a.m., Traffic stop, 2200 block of North Park Lane

10:55 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

11:08 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 600 E. Broadway St.

11:45 a.m., Traffic stop, 1600 block of South Main Street

12:49 p.m., Ambulance service, 313 Holtby St., Martha

1:24 p.m., Fire, 2610 Cedar Creek

1:25 p.m., Fire, 207 E. Liveoak St.

2:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 1008 N. Main St.

3:16 p.m., Traffic stop, 2500 block of Falcon Road

3:52 p.m., Traffic stop, 813 E. Broadway St.

3:53 p.m., Fireworks illegal, 1203 Canterbury Blvd.

4:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 500 block of North Park Lane

4:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 2200 block of East Broadway Street

5:51 p.m., Accident with no injuries, 2004 N. Canary St.

9:04 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of East Sutherland Street

9:21 p.m., Traffic stop, 1120 Falcon Road

10:05 p.m., Property damage, 508 Libra St.

10:59 p.m., Walk through, 619 N. Main St.

11:11 p.m., Remove subject, 408 E. Walnut St.

Monday

2:04 a.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

4:26 a.m., Walk through, 2500 N. Main St.

6:28 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1501 S. Park Lane

6:45 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of East Tamarack Road

7:41 a.m., Traffic stop, 1600 block of North Park Lane

8:03 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 N. Park Lane

8:21 a.m., Traffic stop, 900 N. Main St.

8:22 a.m., Traffic stop, 1600 N. Park Lane

8:39 a.m., Traffic stop, 700 block of North Main Street

9:21 a.m., Forgery, 700 N. Main St.

9:41 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 S. Main St.

10:40 a.m., Traffic stop, 400 N. Main St.

10:45 a.m., K-9 vehicle search, 400 block of North Main Street

11:05 a.m., Complaint on police, 509 S. Main St.

11:10 a.m., Traffic stop, 1500 block of East Broadway Street

11:25 a.m., Traffic stop, 1100 block of North Veterans Drive

11:35 a.m., Fraud, 2500 N. Main St.

12:28 p.m., Civil dispute, 509 S. Main St.

1:02 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 421 N. Main St.

2:33 p.m., Walk through, 700 E. Broadway St.

3:21 p.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of Eastern Street

4:11 p.m., Traffic stop, Joy and Martin Luther King streets

4:33 p.m., Traffic stop, 600 N. Main St.

5:27 p.m., Trouble unknown, 1200 block of North Lee Street

5:50 p.m., Traffic stop, 400 S. Park Lane

6:03 p.m., Fire, Altus City Park

6:14 p.m., Accident with no injuries, A and Main streets

6:30 p.m., Ambulance service, 321 W. Commerce St.

6:40 p.m., Fire, Olustee

6:45 p.m., Accident with no injuries, Broadway and Chalmers streets

7:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 1000 block of East Elm Street

9:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 100 block of South Navajoe Street

9:44 p.m. Animal welfare check, 909 Katy Drive

Tuesday

12:30 a.m., Warrants, 116 S. Park Lane

1:07 a.m., Fire, Main Street, Eldorado

1:17 a.m., Warrants, 410 E. Commerce St.

1:32 a.m., Traffic stop, 1200 block of North Main Street

2:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 100 S. Park Lane

3:03 a.m. Fire, 616 N. Hightower St.

7:19 a.m., Ambulance service, 101 E. Commerce St. Apt. 318

7:23 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block of East Tamarack Road

Arrests

Sunday

Samantha Dawn Ornelas, 29, Contempt of court

Monday

Tyrone Motez Branch, 44, Failure to pay or appear: Direct or indirect contempt of court

William Glen Townsend, 31, Hold for Pottawatomie County; released

Tuesday

Matthew Ogana, 19, Receives, holds, or conceals a credit card which was lost or mislaid

Kendra Lea Seiger, 36, Grand larceny