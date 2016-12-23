Authority reviews revenue notes

The board of Jackson County Commissioners met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse. The board, made up of District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler and District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson attended the meeting, along with County Treasurer Renee Howard, County Clerk Robin Booker and Sheriff Roger LeVick.

Howard presented sales, use, and tobacco tax reports for collections for the month of October. Sales tax decreased from $112,994.86 reported in November for the month of September, to $105,576.75, a $7,418.11 difference. Likewise, use tax decreased from $9,608.22 in November to $5,223.22. Tobacco tax decreased as well from $1,478.54 to $1,447.88 in December.

The board also discussed possible action on a resolution approving the incurrence of indebtedness by the Jackson County Public Finance Authority. This indebtedness would be a result of the issuance of an Emergency Services Credit Facility Lease Revenue Note, Series 2017A, in an amount not to exceed $500,000.

With the Series 2017A revenue note, a Public Facilities Note, Series 2017B in an amount not to exceed $300,000 would also be added pending a two-thirds approval by the board. These notes come with the agreement that competitive bidding will be waived. The board of county commissioners approved the resolution pending the approval of District Attorney Ken Darby.

The board also approved participation in the yearly circuit engineering district auction in 2017 and distribution of advertisements for bids for printing and delivery of digital ballots for all elections beginning Jan. 1, 2017, to June 30.

The board also received and opened bids for road, bridge materials, and tires for projects from Jan. 1, 2017 through June 30.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

