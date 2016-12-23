Icy road claims life of Chelsea man

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 63-year-old Chelsea resident has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rogers County.

A preliminary report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Carlos Earl Lewis crashed about 3:50 p.m. Saturday near Foyil on Okla. 66.

The patrol report said Lewis was driving northbound when his truck left the roadway to the right and partially rolled before coming to rest on its side.

Lewis was pronounced dead as he was being transported from the crash site to a hospital.

The patrol report says the truck was traveling at an unsafe speed for road conditions and Lewis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The road was icy and it was sleeting at the time of the crash.