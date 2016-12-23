Committee wraps up year with results

The Jackson County Substance Abuse Committee, a subcommittee of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT, met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Health Department.

This committee works to decrease the use and abuse of illegal drugs, and abuse of legal and controlled substances, such as alcohol and prescription medications by youth and adults in Jackson County.

In this, the last session of 2016. Secretary Debbie New presented the group’s quarterly review. Through various public service announcements concerning suicide prevention, underage drinking and prescription drug overdose, and statewide prescription drug take back, the committee met it’s goal of educating the community about such topics, New said. The committee members hope that through awareness, the need for and use of prescription drugs will be decreased.

The committee also has been working to decrease the number of establishments that sell alcohol to minors. New and Kim Booker, certified prevention specialist at the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network, met with City of Altus Attorney, Catherine Coke to discuss offering responsible beverage service training to businesses in violation of serving to underage drinkers, or to those wishing to provide employees with free training.

Currently, there are two JCCHAT subcommittees that address substance abuse, in order to streamline and facilitate efficiency, the Substance Abuse Committee members discussed consolidating with the Tobacco Education Committee to combine the two groups’ efforts.

“If you look at other Oklahoma counties,” New said, “Jackson County’s percentage of adult tobacco users in 2015 is relatively low — about 17 percent. We like to think that our work has had a hand in that.”

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

