Busy court docket scheduled

Inmates incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail made first appearances Dec. 22 in front of Judge Brad Leverett.

Appearing before the judge, Cody Marshall Kenemer, 33 of Altus was charged with trespassing after being forbidden, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and knowingly concealing stolen property. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 18. At least $10,000 in bond has been set for Kenemer.

Michelle Mitchell, 22 of Altus was charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Her court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $20,000.

Antonio Edwardo Alonzo, 37 of Altus faces a charge of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school. His preliminary hearing conference is set for 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $75,000.

Tina L. Brown, 22, of Mcloud was arrested for failure to pay fines on traffic violations.

Carlos Eduardo Jaime Jr., 22 of Altus was charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substance in February. A court date has been set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $50,000.

Matthew Ogawa, 19 of Altus has been charged with receiving, holding or concealing a lost of mislaid credit card. Judge Leverett set his court date for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $5,000, with additional requirements if the bond is met.

Cathy Jo Ornelas, 47 of Hobart was charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a park or school. Her preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $125,000.

Kendra Seiger, 36 of Altus was charged with grand larceny in a house or vessel. Her preliminary hearing conference is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 24 and bond was set at $75,000.

A first appearance hearing is not a hearing on the merits of the case. The judge does not consider dismissal of any of the charges and the defendant is not on trial. First appearance hearings serve to give the defendant notice of the charges brought against him or her and to set a preliminary hearing conference and bond for the defendant. This is also the time when the defendant is provided information concerning the right to legal representation and how to apply for appointed council if the bond is not made.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

