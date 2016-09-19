Base drivers buckle down on safety

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — September has been dedicated as Seatbelt Awareness Month at Altus Air Force Base. The goal is to inform airmen about seat belt safety and how it can prevent major injuries in the event of an accident.

Wearing a seat belt can lower the chance of having extensive injuries when an accident occurs that could have been more serious.

“When accidents happen with seat belts it mostly causes a little bruising and soreness for a few days,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Huffer, 97th Wing Staff Agency occupational safety technician. “Which is more favorable than devastating injuries or fatalities caused by not wearing a sea tbelt.”

Accidents can and will happen, so it is every airman’s job to take the utmost precautions at all times when traveling in a vehicle.

“The choices we make are part of our identity as airmen,” said Air Force Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “We need to create new attitudes, habits and skills through increased awareness. Wearing your seat belt every time and ensuring your passengers do as well is an expectation.”

Wearing a seat belt is each passenger’s own responsibility to ensure the safety of themselves and everyone else in the car.

“We have always had an emphasis on seat belt safety,” Huffer said. “They help save your life in the event of an accident. Not only does it protect the individual driving, but seat belts protect others in the car. All it takes is one unrestrained occupant in a vehicle to endanger the other passengers because they could be thrown about in the event of an accident.”

The goal is to instill vehicle safety ideals into airmen and their families in the interest of the Altus Air Force Base mission of providing combat ready airmen.

An airman puts on his seat belt before operating his vehicle, Sept. 13 at Altus Air Force Base. September has been dedicated as Seat belt Awareness Month with the goal of informing airmen about seat belt safety and how it can prevent major injuries in the event of an accident. Courtesy photo | Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell

By Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

Reach Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell at 580-481-7700.

