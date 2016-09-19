Southwestern OklahomaState University to offeronline nursing program

Southwestern Oklahoma State University or SWOSU in Weatherford now offers a fully online Master of Science in Nursing or MSN program for those who already hold a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Accreditation Commission for Education and Nursing or ACEN accredited nursing programs or those enrolled in the last semester of a bachelor’s degree in nursing program.

The program was started this fall semester, and the School of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences was expecting 20 students but ended up with 37 for the first year of the program.

“Oklahoma, and in particular Western Oklahoma, has faced a critical shortage of MSN-prepared nurses to assume leadership roles in education, administration and informatics,” said Dr. Marcy Tanner, associate dean of the school and coordinator of the MSN program at SWOSU. “Master’s-prepared nurses have an excellent employment outlook and are able to shape the future of nursing.”

SWOSU offers three fully online MSN programs, in nursing informatics, nursing administration and nursing education. All three degrees offer the student 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week access to technology support, doctoral-prepared faculty members who are experts in their areas of practice, and practical application projects to prepare the graduate for real-world practice.

All courses are offered in eight-week formats, fully online — including online orientation. Students may apply to enter the program in the fall, spring or summer. Class sizes are small to allow for individual attention and mentoring. Application and enrollment deadlines for the 2017 spring semester is Dec. 5; for the 2017 summer semester is May 1; and for the 2017 fall semester is July 31.

All MSN students must meet SWOSU admission and graduate admission requirements. Tanner said the MSN curriculum builds upon previous nursing and general education coursework and is designed to support educational mobility and to strengthen professional growth and leadership abilities of nurses who already have a foundation in the profession.

For more information, contact the School of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences at 580-774-3261.