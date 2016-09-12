Downtown Altusshooting deathsuspect sought

Altus police have identified a suspect they are seeking in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of 32-year-old Freddie Lopez.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Kevin James Nall Jr. after investigators submitted the case to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.

Late Friday afternoon an arrest warrant was issued through the Jackson County District Court for Nall on a charge of first degree murder.

According to police, the charges stem from an incident shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sept. 1, when officers responded to the 300 block of North Hudson Street in Altus following a report of shots fired. Lopez was found shot multiple times, police said.

Investigators believe Nall may have fled to the Oklahoma City area after the shooting.

A felony arrest warrant has also been issued for Nall, through the Jackson County District Court, on a probation violation charge.

Police believe Nall is still in the Oklahoma City area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Nall is a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He has multiple tattoos:

* of a tear drop under his left eye,

* the name Chante Felan on the left side of his neck,

* the state of Oklahoma with the number 580 on his left hand and

* the word Nall tattooed on his right arm.

If anyone see’s Nall, call the local police department or the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

Anyone who knows Nall’s whereabouts also can contact the Altus-Jackson County crime stoppers at 580 482-tips (8477).

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Altus police anticipate additional arrest warrants being issued for other individuals involved in this homicide.

