NAP toolto offsetfarm loss

As many of you are aware, Farm Service Agency offers protection for non-insurable crops through NAP — Non-insured disaster Assistance Program. NAP has been and is a very good management tool to offset possible losses of production or grazing for a minimal cost. For most producers, the cost is only $250 per crop up to a maximum of $750 per producer — $1,875 maximum for multicounty producers. However, beginning farmers and ranchers, limited resource producers, or traditionally underserved — including women — can obtain NAP basic coverage without having to pay the NAP fee. Buy-up coverage up to 65 percent coverage is also available for an additional premium — except for crops intended for grazing.

There are several requirements to consider when considering NAP coverage for your operation.

* First, the coverage must be purchased by the sales closing date for each crop (see list below).

* Second, report any acres of the covered crop within 15 calendar days after planting or the final acreage reporting date for the crop.

* Third, report any mechanically harvested production from the previous year by the acreage reporting date for the current year. The best practice is to submit a production report immediately after harvest has ended or, for hay, the last cutting has occurred. The fourth and possibly most important requirement for maintaining eligibility for NAP coverage is to timely file a notice of loss (form CCC-576). A notice of loss must be provided by the earlier of:

* 15 calendar days after the date of the damaging weather or disaster occurrence or date damage to the specific crop acreage is apparent to the producer

* 15 calendar days after the normal harvest date.

A notice of loss should be filed as soon as possible — within 15 calendar days — after the producer discovers a loss has occurred. For small grains and grass pastures intended for grazing, a loss could be determined by the producer after determining there was a reduction in grazing or available forage, poor stand, late emergence from dormancy, supplemental feeding started earlier than normal, etc. Failure to file a notice of loss will render a producer ineligible for NAP benefits if a loss occurs.

Upcoming deadlines:

Aug. 31 – deadline to purchase NAP loss coverage for 2017 small grains, mixed forages, Alfalfa, cool season grasses, and other fall non-insurable crops.

Sept. 30 – NAP sales closing date for grapes and barley, rye, triticale intended for grain.

Nov. 15 – final date to report all grass acreage (for hay or grazing).

Nov. 30 – NAP sales closing date for grass/mixed forage hay and pecans.

Jan. 15 – final date to report all small grain acreage.

March 15 – NAP sales closing date for 2017 warm season grasses and spring/summer crops

For more information about FSA programs or eligibility for benefits including NAP, please contact the Jackson County FSA office at 580-482-4312, ext. 2. Be safe and have a great week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 866-632-9992 for toll-free customer service, 800-877-8339 for local or federal relay and 866-377-8642 for relay voice users.

FSA News Carl Josefy http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Josefy-Carl-w-hat-mug-RGB-2.jpg FSA News Carl Josefy

Reach Carl Josefy at carl.josefy@ok.usda.gov or 580-482-4312.

Reach Carl Josefy at carl.josefy@ok.usda.gov or 580-482-4312.