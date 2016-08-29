Jackson County Fair 2016 Sept. 7-10

Calendar of Events:
Wednesday, Sept. 7
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Entry of open class, 4-H and FFA non-livestock exhibits at Expo Center
6:15 p.m. Judging of exhibits
Thursday, Sept. 8
Noon-4 p.m. Commercial exhibit set-up
4 p.m. Fair opens to the public
3-5 p.m. Enter poultry, rabbits and guinea pigs
4 p.m. Judging of all booths — sponsored by Stockmans Bank
5:30 p.m. Judging of poultry, rabbits and guinea pigs (showmanship rabbits only)
7 p.m. Open Junior and Senior Youth Farmhand Olympics
9 p.m. Expo Center closes
Friday, Sept. 9
8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public
9-11:30 a.m. Children’s tour and games
4 p.m. Crops judging
5:30 p.m. Turtle races-sponsored by the Rotary Club, frog jumping contest Friday only to follow immediately after the turtle race.
6 p.m. Livestock skill-a-thon
6:30 p.m. 8th Annual Weiner (Dachshund) Dog Race — Sponsored by KEYB Radio
7:30 p.m. Military Farmhand Olympics
9 p.m. Expo Center closes
Saturday, Sept. 10
8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public
8:30 a.m-noon Check in all livestock (sheep, goats, swine, cattle)
11 a.m. Tractor pedal pull contest –sponsored by Farm Bureau
9:30 a.m. Rockin’ rabbit agility demonstration
9:30 a.m.-1:30 OSU insect display
10 a.m. Beautiful baby contest — sponsored by KWHW Radio
Noon-1 p.m. Off the wall dance — sponsored by Leah Wall
1-2:30 p.m. SWTC and Jackson County 4-H robotics demonstration
2:30 p.m. Kiss the pig
2:30-4 p.m. Sheep, swine and goat show
Beef show — The beef show will start 30 minutes after the goat show, please be ready
5 p.m. Turtle races — sponsored by the Rotary Club
6 p.m. Release of exhibits
9 p.m. Jackson County Fair 2016 comes to a close
10 p.m. Expo Center is locked
All fair vouchers must be redeemed at First National Bank by Oct. 3. No vouchers will be paid after this date – no exceptions. Vouchers can be picked up during the fair or at the extension office at 580-482-0823 – no vouchers will be mailed.
Stop by and visit:
Sheriff’s department display — Friday during children’s tour
Appearance by Air Evac on children’s day only if available
Food Truck 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday only
Firetruck
Ambulance
Petting zoo
Lions Club
OBI blood drive 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday only
Special appearances by Miss Altus and Miss Altus Outstanding Teen
To see complete fair tab go to www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson.