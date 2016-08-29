Jackson County Fair 2016 Sept. 7-10

Calendar of Events:

Wednesday, Sept. 7

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Entry of open class, 4-H and FFA non-livestock exhibits at Expo Center

6:15 p.m. Judging of exhibits

Thursday, Sept. 8

Noon-4 p.m. Commercial exhibit set-up

4 p.m. Fair opens to the public

3-5 p.m. Enter poultry, rabbits and guinea pigs

4 p.m. Judging of all booths — sponsored by Stockmans Bank

5:30 p.m. Judging of poultry, rabbits and guinea pigs (showmanship rabbits only)

7 p.m. Open Junior and Senior Youth Farmhand Olympics

9 p.m. Expo Center closes

Friday, Sept. 9

8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public

9-11:30 a.m. Children’s tour and games

4 p.m. Crops judging

5:30 p.m. Turtle races-sponsored by the Rotary Club, frog jumping contest Friday only to follow immediately after the turtle race.

6 p.m. Livestock skill-a-thon

6:30 p.m. 8th Annual Weiner (Dachshund) Dog Race — Sponsored by KEYB Radio

7:30 p.m. Military Farmhand Olympics

9 p.m. Expo Center closes

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public

8:30 a.m-noon Check in all livestock (sheep, goats, swine, cattle)

11 a.m. Tractor pedal pull contest –sponsored by Farm Bureau

9:30 a.m. Rockin’ rabbit agility demonstration

9:30 a.m.-1:30 OSU insect display

10 a.m. Beautiful baby contest — sponsored by KWHW Radio

Noon-1 p.m. Off the wall dance — sponsored by Leah Wall

1-2:30 p.m. SWTC and Jackson County 4-H robotics demonstration

2:30 p.m. Kiss the pig

2:30-4 p.m. Sheep, swine and goat show

Beef show — The beef show will start 30 minutes after the goat show, please be ready

5 p.m. Turtle races — sponsored by the Rotary Club

6 p.m. Release of exhibits

9 p.m. Jackson County Fair 2016 comes to a close

10 p.m. Expo Center is locked

All fair vouchers must be redeemed at First National Bank by Oct. 3. No vouchers will be paid after this date – no exceptions. Vouchers can be picked up during the fair or at the extension office at 580-482-0823 – no vouchers will be mailed.

Stop by and visit:

Sheriff’s department display — Friday during children’s tour

Appearance by Air Evac on children’s day only if available

Food Truck 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday only

Firetruck

Ambulance

Petting zoo

Lions Club

OBI blood drive 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday only

Special appearances by Miss Altus and Miss Altus Outstanding Teen

To see complete fair tab go to www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson.