Pets of the week seek homes

Many awesome critters to choose from. We have some really unique dogs this week. We see very few St. Bernards. This girl is a sweetheart. The Catahoula Cur is so pretty and the others are priceless. They all need homes, which one will you take? You can see them at the Animal Control Facility or online at www.altusok.gov/animals.

Hours are changing, so call Animal Control at 580-481-2285 or 580-482-8945 evenings.

The Altus Times teams with Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network, a public animal rescue organization, to produce this article.

To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dog1-Rojo-RGB.jpg To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. Courtesy photos To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dog2-catah-RGB.jpg To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. Courtesy photos To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dog3-Tiny-RGB.jpg To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. Courtesy photos To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dog4-Betty-RGB.jpg To make a difference in the lives of these animals, visit the Animal Control Facility or go online at www.altusok.gov/animals. Courtesy photos