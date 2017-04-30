Altus Public Schools menu for May 1-5 provided

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice
Elementary School
Monday: Biscuits and gravy
Tuesday: French toast with syrup
Wednesday: Yogurt, blueberry
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: No School
Intermediate School
Monday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Cheesy breadsticks, tropical fruit
Wednesday : Breakfast burrito with salsa, peaches
Thursday: Ham and cheese English muffin with jelly
Friday: No School
Junior High School
Monday: Blueberry muffins, low fat yogurt
Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage, jelly
Wednesday: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, jelly
Thursday: Scrambled eggs with diced ham, salsa, tortilla
Friday: No School
High School
Monday: Breakfast pizza
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, salsa
Wednesday: Pancake with syrup, sausage
Thursday: Cereal, cheese toast, jelly
Friday: No School
Lunch served with milk and fruit
Elementary School
Monday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato
Tuesday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, roll, Royal Brownie
Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato
Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries, fruit
Friday: No School
Intermediate School
Monday: Chicken nachos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, broccoli or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Spaghetti, sweet peas, hot roll, peaches or
Salad box
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet potato tots or
Salad box
Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries
Friday: No School
Junior High School
Monday: Baked ham, roll, black-eyed peas, peas and carrots or
Grilled-cheese sandwich, potato salad, baby carrots or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower salad or
Salad bar
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potato with gravy, roll or
Frito chili pie, pea salad, carrot sticks or
Salad bar
Thursday: Chicken taco, pinto beans, pico de gallo or
Ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges, mixed fresh vegetables or
Potato bar
Friday: No School
High School
Monday: Chicken enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa or
Chicken patty sandwich, romaine lettuce, tomato, French fries or
Salad bar
Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potato with gravy, black-eyed peas, roll or
Cold ham and cheese sandwich, chips, tossed salad or
Taco bar
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, green beans, mashed potato with gravy, roll or
Hot dog or chili dog, tater tots, or
Salad bar
Thursday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, French fries
Friday: No School