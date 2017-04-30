Altus Public Schools menu for May 1-5 provided

Breakfast-served with fruit, milk, juice

Elementary School

Monday: Biscuits and gravy

Tuesday: French toast with syrup

Wednesday: Yogurt, blueberry

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: No School

Intermediate School

Monday: Cereal, toast with jelly, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Cheesy breadsticks, tropical fruit

Wednesday : Breakfast burrito with salsa, peaches

Thursday: Ham and cheese English muffin with jelly

Friday: No School

Junior High School

Monday: Blueberry muffins, low fat yogurt

Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage, jelly

Wednesday: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, jelly

Thursday: Scrambled eggs with diced ham, salsa, tortilla

Friday: No School

High School

Monday: Breakfast pizza

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, salsa

Wednesday: Pancake with syrup, sausage

Thursday: Cereal, cheese toast, jelly

Friday: No School

Lunch served with milk and fruit

Elementary School

Monday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato

Tuesday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, roll, Royal Brownie

Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato

Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries, fruit

Friday: No School

Intermediate School

Monday: Chicken nachos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, broccoli or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Spaghetti, sweet peas, hot roll, peaches or

Salad box

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet potato tots or

Salad box

Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, French fries

Friday: No School

Junior High School

Monday: Baked ham, roll, black-eyed peas, peas and carrots or

Grilled-cheese sandwich, potato salad, baby carrots or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower salad or

Salad bar

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potato with gravy, roll or

Frito chili pie, pea salad, carrot sticks or

Salad bar

Thursday: Chicken taco, pinto beans, pico de gallo or

Ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges, mixed fresh vegetables or

Potato bar

Friday: No School

High School

Monday: Chicken enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa or

Chicken patty sandwich, romaine lettuce, tomato, French fries or

Salad bar

Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potato with gravy, black-eyed peas, roll or

Cold ham and cheese sandwich, chips, tossed salad or

Taco bar

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, green beans, mashed potato with gravy, roll or

Hot dog or chili dog, tater tots, or

Salad bar

Thursday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, tossed salad or

Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, French fries

Friday: No School