Three Altus residents charged with conjoint robbery

Three suspects, Kezden Walton, 18, Austin Gomez, 18, and Luke Rivas, 18, all of Altus, were arrested April 12 on charges of conjoint robbery.

According to a probable cause affidavit for arrest without a warrant, Walton, Gomez, Rivas and two unidentified juvenile individuals allegedly acted together to commit conjoint robbery — taking a wallet by means of assault.

The victim reported in an interview with detectives that multiple males subjects forcefully robbed him of his wallet which held items of sentimental value, identification and about $444.

According to the victim, he met the suspects at the Thunder basketball courts at Hoydt Shadid Park where he overheard a conversation concerning the purchase of marijuana. Seeking to purchase marijuana, the victim reported getting into a vehicle with the suspects who then drove him to an unknown location and pulled him out of the vehicle by his shirt and struck him.

The victim received multiple minor injuries during the incident which included swelling and slight bruising, small scratches and abrasions with his shirt ripped completely off his back. The victim was able to give physical descriptions of the other persons involved in the incident.

The victim identified South Benson Street as the area in which the alleged crime occurred based on his recollection as he was driven through Altus by investigators, though the victim was unable to pinpoint an exact location.

Detectives conducted interviews with all five suspects, including the two minor suspects who were interviewed in the presence of parents or guardians as reported by the detective and an interview was conducted with the victim.

A torn piece of black shirt consistent with the shirt described to have been worn by the victim was collected by detectives and photographs were obtained in the 600 block of South Benson Street.

A preliminary hearing conference date was scheduled at initial appearances April 20 for Walton at 9 a.m. June 2 with $100,000 bail, Gomez at 1:15 p.m. June 7 at with $75,000 bail and Rivas at 9 a.m. May 31 with $75,000 bail.

Gomez http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GOMEZAR_2.jpg Gomez Rivas http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_RIVASLC.jpg Rivas Walton http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WALTONKD_2.jpg Walton http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Crime-logo-30.jpeg

By Katrina Goforth [email protected]

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.