Early day bus drivers and their buses for the Hess school district are shown here. From left, are Fred McElhose, Roscoe Johnson and Clyde Yates.

Here is the old the drivers served in 1922.

The landscapes of Altus have certainly changed. Here is an aerial view of the Altus City Park in 1945.

The City of Altus has seen much progress in just the last few years. Here is the groundbreaking ceremony for the Altus Municipal Complex on July 2, 2009. An artist’s initial rendering of the complex is inset into the photograph.

Remember the Talkies? It was the best in home movie recording in 1973 and was available in Altus at Bunker Hill Drug, Altus Drug and United Discount Drug. Notice the microphone for the camera was a handheld external piece at the time.