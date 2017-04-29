Jackson County Commissioners sign Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week proclamation promoting leadership opportunities, community service projects

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met Friday in the last regular session for April at the Jackson County Courthouse.

District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler and District 3 Commissioner Rhet Johnson attended the meeting along with County Clerk Robin Booker and County Treasurer Renee Howard.

The board approved minutes from the April 24 session, blanket purchase orders, appropriations for April and claims.

A transfer of appropriations within the assessor’s visual inspection fund in the amount of $3,000 to meet necessary expenditures was approved by the board.

A detention services agreement by and between the Sac and Fox Nation and the board for juvenile detention services was approved. The agreement sets services beginning July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, at a rate of $21.11 a day per child.

The board approved a memorandum of agreement between Dean Wehling and Jackson County to enter the property in the northwest quarter section 25 of Township 4 North, range 21 west for the purpose of cleaning out a waterway.

The board appointed Clinton to serve as ex officio member of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission until Dec. 31, 2017, reappointed Glen Winters, Paul Howard, Tommy Abernathy, and Mark Nichols to serve as representatives on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. Winter’s and Howard’s term expires March 1, 2020. Abernathy’s and Nichols’s term expires March 1, 2021.

A commissioner’s proclamation was signed declaring May 7-13 as Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week highlighting Oklahoma Home and Community Education Inc., a program that offers monthly education lessons, leadership development and community service projects. The measure allows members to apply research-based information in their homes and communities through collaboration with the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.

No new business was presented to the board of county commissioners.

The next public meeting of the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 8 at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. in Altus.

Accepting the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week proclamation from left, in the back row, are Renee Howard, Robin Booker, Kirk Butler, Marty Clinton and Rhet Johnson; in the middle row, are Pam Booker, Linda Salmon, Dani Jensen and Martha Hobbs; and in the front row, are Libby Cossey, Halee Salmon and Jennifer Dollins http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CommWeek.jpg Accepting the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week proclamation from left, in the back row, are Renee Howard, Robin Booker, Kirk Butler, Marty Clinton and Rhet Johnson; in the middle row, are Pam Booker, Linda Salmon, Dani Jensen and Martha Hobbs; and in the front row, are Libby Cossey, Halee Salmon and Jennifer Dollins Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

