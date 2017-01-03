Remember Central Health Mart Pharmacy? It was at 301 N. Hudson St. where Martha’s Treasures stands today. Here is Don Rice, the owner, in front of the pharmacy in 1992. The pharmacy was originally owned by Maurice Willis and in the NBC Building. Rice purchased the pharmacy in 1980.

Here is a look back at what was arriving in theaters in 1992. Some of the films went on to be classics such as Oliver Stone’s “JFK” starring Kevin Costner and Gary Oldman. “JFK” grossed $70.5 million at the box office that year. “Wayne’s World” was a spin-off movie of a Saturday Night Live sketch starring Michael Myers and Dana Carvey and went on to become a cult classic. It grossed $121 million at the box office that year.

Though it has been 24 years since this cartoon published in the Altus Times on March 22, 1992, it seems not much has changed in the national conversation of economics and politics.

Remember the Blair Marshals? It was a program of full-time, part-time and reserve marshals that was instituted and operated in the early 1990s. Part of the crew was now Jackson County Sheriff Roger Levick. From left are Liz Welsh, reserve deputy marshal; Dan Daniel, chief reserve deputy marshal; Roger Levick, assistant city marshal; Dale Harris, city marshal; Dena Warren, reserve deputy marshal; and Alvin Duck, deputy marshal.

Some businesses just stand the test of time. Altus Laundry and Cleaners is a testament to that fact. Published in the Altus Times in 1991, this shows the original store front in 1907 compared with the store front at that time. It is still going strong today at 117 N. Falcon Road.