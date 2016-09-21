Jackson County Fair touted

From left, in the third row, Jackson County Commissioners Marty Clinton and Kirk Butler thanked 4-H Club members, in the second row, Jimmie Kate Dollins and Tori Booker; and in the first row, Amanda Coffman and Payton Sirmons, for their assistance with the Jackson County Free Fair from Sept. 8-10.

From left, in the third row, Jackson County Commissioners Marty Clinton and Kirk Butler thanked 4-H Club members, in the second row, Jimmie Kate Dollins and Tori Booker; and in the first row, Amanda Coffman and Payton Sirmons, for their assistance with the Jackson County Free Fair from Sept. 8-10. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_4HCountyRGB.jpg From left, in the third row, Jackson County Commissioners Marty Clinton and Kirk Butler thanked 4-H Club members, in the second row, Jimmie Kate Dollins and Tori Booker; and in the first row, Amanda Coffman and Payton Sirmons, for their assistance with the Jackson County Free Fair from Sept. 8-10. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times