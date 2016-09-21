Community calendar

The Altus Metropolitan Area Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting noon Sept. 20 in council chambers at 509 S. Main St. to discus a lot split request. For more information contact Melba Martinez at 580-481-2202.

The American Red Cross has scheduled a volunteer open house on how to become a volunteer 4-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at 905 N. Williard St. in Altus. For more information call 405-623-4892.

The Altus Dilapidated Building Commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting 9 a.m. Sept. 22 in council chambers at 509 S. Main St. to review a property at 100 E. Cypress St. in Altus. For more information contact Melba Martinez at 580-481-2202.

Lion’s Club meeting noon Sept. 22 at Fred’s Steakhouse, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580-471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.

The Red River Quilters’ Guild quilt show themed “Quilting In The Falls” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Multiple Purpose Event Center, 1000 Fifth St., Wichita Falls, Texas. Admission is $6, seniors 60 years and older $5 and children under 12 are free. For more information visit www.withitafallsquiltguild.org.

An Appeal to Heaven Prayer Walk is planned for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at City Hall, 509 S. Main St.in Altus. For more information on route and progress points contact Ministerial Alliance President Arliss Moon at 580-649-9849.

The 2016 International Festival is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Elmer Thomas Park, Third Street and NW Ferris Avenue in Lawton. The multicultural, family orientated, three-day event was established in 1979 to promote the diverse heritage of the Lawton area. Organizers scheduled a free park and ride shuttle from and back to McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris Avenue in Lawton during the festival. For more information call 580-581-3470 or 580-581-3471, email lahc@cityof.lawton.ok.us or visit www.cityof.lawton.ok.us/lahc.

The Southwest Oklahoma Republican Women Beans and Basket fundraiser is scheduled 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Days Inn, 2804 N. Main St. in Altus. U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Tulsa) of Oklahoma’s 1st District is set to be speaker. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He served nine years active duty in the Navy and flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. To get tickets for this event please contact Jean Pence at 580-481-4062 or jeanpence61@yahoo.com. Tickets are $15 each.

The Jackson County 4-H Club’s annual Frazer Bank 4-H Honors and Awards Reception is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Western Oklahoma State College band room. All local groups should be set up by 5 p.m. Sept. 23 in the band room. Those attending the banquet need to turn in registrations by noon Sept. 19 to the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, 2801 N. Main St., Suite A, in Altus. For more information contact Halee Salmon at 580-482-0823 or halee.salmon@okstate.edu.

Shortgrass Arts Institute is sponsoring a painting with watercolor class with Bobby Avila from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26, 27, and 29th at the Altus Public Library, 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. Cost is $30. For more information call Tammy Davis at 580-477-2890.

Eye Screening at 8 a.m Sept. 29 at Altus Christian School, 1220 N. Grady St. in Altus. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580-471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.

Lion’s Club meeting noon Sept. 29 at Fred’s Steakhouse, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. Haley Babb speaking about Diabetes. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580-471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.

The Southern Kiowa Chamber’s 7th Annual Fall Festival and Car Show is slated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Snyder. There will be five train rides, carnival rides, live main stage entertainment, a car show, a Ninja obstacle course, 5K Walk and Run, Cornhole competition and booth vendors. For more information call Ashley Ervin at 580-471-4965 or Brent Ervin at 580-301-0196, or visit Facebook: Southern Kiowa Chamber Oklahoma.

Shortgrass Arts Institute is sponsoring a mixed media art class with Bobby Avila from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3, 4 and 6 at the Western Oklahoma State College, Room B19, 2801 N. Main St, Altus. Cost is $30. For more information call Tammy Davis at 580-477-2890.

A free 12-week course of one-hour classes in Tai Chi — Moving for Better Balance — is slated to begin 10-11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Jackson County Health Department, 401 W. Tamarack Road in Altus. For more information contact April Collom at 580-482-7308 or aprilc@health.ok.gov.

Lion’s Club meeting noon Oct. 6 at Fred’s Steakhouse, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. Kelly Baker to speak on Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580-471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP Roaring 20s Party volunteer recognition banquet is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Oct. 13 at the Club Altus, 120 F Ave., Bldg 307. Altus Air Force Base. Cost is $10 per person. For more information contact Kelly Baker at 580-482-4141 or kelly.baker@socag.org.

Lion’s Club meeting noon Oct. 13 at Fred’s Steakhouse, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. Joan Wilcoxen is to speak on Christian Outreach through Armed Services Young Mens’ Christian Association, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580 -471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.

Turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 600 S. Main St. in Altus. For more information visit www.dea.gov.

Lion’s Club meeting noon Oct. 27 at Fred’s Steakhouse, 2011 N. Main St. in Altus. Program on Altus fireman. For more information contact Lion President Vickie King at 580 -471-2453 or jek41@sbcglobal.net, or Vice President Victoria Cleveland at 806-559-6845 or victorialcleveland@yahoo.com.