Lawton 2016 International Festival slated

The 2016 International Festival is scheduled for Sept. 23-25 in Lawton.

The multicultural, family orientated, three-day event was established in 1979 to promote the diverse heritage of the Lawton area.

Festivities are slated 5-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Elmer Thomas Park, Third Street and NW Ferris Avenue in Lawton.

Admission and parking are free and there are games and activities planned for children that include Chinese masks, USA mats, Mexican paper flowers, Tahitian headdresses, hula-hoops, giant bubbles and the hopping bouncy balls.

There are plans for a parade, musical acts on two stages, local group and club booths, as well as more than 70 food and display vendors at the event.

Organizers scheduled a free park and ride shuttle from and back to McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris Avenue in Lawton during the festival.

For more information call 580-581-3470 or 580-581-3471, email lahc@cityof.lawton.ok.us or visit www.cityof.lawton.ok.us/lahc.