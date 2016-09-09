Community calendar

The Altus Lions Club and the Jackson County Health Department are sponsoring free eye screenings from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the health department, 401 W. Tamarack Road in Altus. For more information contact Victoria Cleveland at 580-482-7308.

Motorists on U.S. 62 will likely experience delays beginning due to planned construction on the bridge over the Salt Fork of the Red River supporting the eastbound section in Jackson County. The span is about six-tenths of a mile east of the junction with SH-6. Officials plan to divert eastbound traffic to the westbound side, reducing all traffic to one lane in each direction. For safety, speed limits are expected to be 40 mph and loads will be restricted to 10-feet wide. The construction is expected to last about 270 days or roughly mid-June, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The Altus National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees or NARFE chapter is scheduled to meet 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Altus Public Library, 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus for the Coffee Cup Bunch program with James Doores portraying the author Mark Twain. For more information contact Ida Fay Winters at 580-477-2890 or literacy1@spls.lib.ok.us.

The Jackson County Free Fair is scheduled from Sept. 7-10. Popular events include the farmhand Olympics slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Children’s Day 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and an innovative tractor pull contest 11 a.m. Sept. 10. For more information visit www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson.

There will be a Town Hall Meeting at 509 S. Main St. in Altus City Council chambers 6 p.m. Sept. 13 for the public to gain information and address concerns about the proposed Altus Senior Activity Center to be at the old Dr. Morris Foster Library building, 330 N. Park Lane in Altus. The meeting is an opportunity to hear an update of the project and provide input regarding the center, but a quorum of council members is not expected, officials said. For more information contact Public Works Director John Barron at 580-481-3518.

The Altus Masonic Lodge No. 62 is having its monthly pancake breakfast fundraiser 7-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Lodge, 1120 N. Hudson St. in Altus. All net proceeds benefit Louisiana flood victim relief due to recent storms in that area. The $5 eat-in or carry-out menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, milk, coffee and juice. For more information contact Don Wolford at 580-477-3008.

The Altus Disabled American Veterans Chapter 33 is scheduled to have its 14th annual Car and Bike Show Sept. 17 at the Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Rd. in Altus. The event is slated to begin 7-11 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice for $5. The show registration begins at 8 a.m. for $25 and includes a breakfast ticket. Live bluegrass music is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Wichita Mountain Bluegrass Band and DJ Raven Cade is set to play oldies from 1-3 p.m. For more information contact DAV Commander Virgil Williams at 580-471-1692.

The 43rd Annual Elk City Fall Festival is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Convention Center at 1016 E. Airport Industrial Road in Elk City. The event is expected to be one of the largest arts and crafts shows in the area with more than 175 professional booths this year with student art displays from area high schools and food vendors with barbecue, burgers, beans, funnel cakes, corn dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, shaved ice cones and much more. For more information contact the Elk City Chamber of Commerce at 580-225-0207 or visit www.visitelkcity.com.

The Red River Quilters’ Guild quilt show themed “Quilting In The Falls” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Multiple Purpose Event Center, 1000 Fifth St., Wichita Falls, Texas. Admission is $6, seniors 60 years and older $5 and children under 12 are free. For more information visit www.withitafallsquiltguild.org.

The Jackson County 4-H Club’s annual Frazer Bank 4-H Honors and Awards Reception is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Western Oklahoma State College band room. All local groups should be set up by 5 p.m. Sept. 23 in the band room. Those attending the banquet need to turn in registrations by noon Sept. 19 to the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, 2801 N. Main St., Suite A, in Altus. For more information contact Halee Salmon at 580-482-0823 or halee.salmon@okstate.edu.

The Southern Kiowa Chamber’s 7th Annual Fall Festival and Car Show is slated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Snyder. There will be five train rides, carnival rides, live main stage entertainment, a car show, a Ninja obstacle course, 5K Walk and Run, Cornhole competition and booth vendors. For more information call Ashley Ervin at 580-471-4965 or Brent Ervin at 580-301-0196, or visit Facebook: Southern Kiowa Chamber Oklahoma.

Turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 600 S. Main St. in Altus. For more information visit www.dea.gov.