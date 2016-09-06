The Jackson County Free Fair is coming Wednesday through Saturday and that includes the popular farmhand Olympics for junior and senior youth set for 7 p.m. Thursday. This event may involve sack races, wheelbarrow races, hay hauling, salt block races, tire rolling, lawn mower races and dressing up like a farmer Events can change for a surprise at the discretion of the superintendent.

There is just about something for every age at Children’s Day is set for 9-11:30 a.m. Friday. There are plans for several activities for children to participate and several fun demonstrations involving dogs, roping and other rural events.

The pedal tractor pull is for children up to 11 years old to see how much weight they can handle and is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday.

For a copy of the 2016 Fair Schedule and County Fair Tab go to www.oces.okstate.edu/jackson.

Carson Miller competes in the 2015 “Dress like a farmer” contest in farmhand Olympics http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4889-RGB.jpg Carson Miller competes in the 2015 “Dress like a farmer” contest in farmhand Olympics From left, Payton Sirmons, Jimmie Kate Dollins and Tori Booker prepare buckets of prizes for the Children’s Day. http://altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4893-RGB.jpg From left, Payton Sirmons, Jimmie Kate Dollins and Tori Booker prepare buckets of prizes for the Children’s Day.