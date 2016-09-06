Photography, printing,art classes scheduledat Quartz Mountain

OKLAHOMA CITY — For those who want to take photography skills to the next level, have a great idea for a story or want to try fiber arts, painting or printmaking, the Journey to Quartz Mountain this fall for an all-inclusive, four-day workshop retreat at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute or OFAI. Workshops are offered for all skill levels, from true beginners to professional artists and are taught by nationally renowned artists.

Enrollment is now open for the OFAI is scheduled for October 6-9 and 13-16. Participants can choose from workshops in photography, painting, printmaking, writing, bookbinding, world folk music and more. Students spend the days learning from an exciting group of nationally renowned artists from across the U.S.

Participants may attend presentations by faculty artists in a variety of artistic disciplines. In the evenings, they can take advantage of open studio time, attend an elective activity or simply relax and enjoy the getaway.

OFAI is held at the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center in Southwest Oklahoma. An ideal location for arts immersion, the resort offers the amenities and comforts of a fine hotel inside a scenic state park. OFAI is an all-inclusive experience, with all meals and lodging included with tuition.

For additional information — including a complete list of OFAI 2016 faculty, enrollment details, payment information and more — visit oaiquartz.org.