Community calendar

The Awana program at Southside Baptist Church, 1100 Asa Lee St., has resumed for the school year and will continue 6 p.m. Wednesdays for children in kindergarten through fourth-grade. Children will be involved in Bible study, scripture memory and recreation. Snacks will also be served. Awana, “Approved Workmen are Not Ashamed,” which comes from the Bible verse found in 2 Timothy 2:15, provides a non-denominational organization that partners in ministry with local churches. For more information contact the church 580-482-4762 or southsidebaptist@cableone.net.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute or OBI will be hosting a much needed blood drive 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Sept. 1 in the large conference room at Jackson County Memorial Hospital, 1200 E. Pecan St. in Altus. Appointments to participate in the blood drive can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Motorists on U.S. 62 will likely experience delays beginning Sept. 6 due to planned construction on the bridge over the Salt Fork of the Red River supporting the eastbound section in Jackson County. The span is about six-tenths of a mile east of the junction with SH-6. Officials plan to divert eastbound traffic to the westbound side, reducing all traffic to one lane in each direction. For safety, speed limits are expected to be 40 mph and loads will be restricted to 10-feet wide. The construction is expected to last about 270 days or roughly mid-June, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The Southern Kiowa Chamber’s 7th Annual Fall Festival and Car Show is slated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Snyder. There will be five train rides, carnival rides, live main stage entertainment, a car show, a Ninja obstacle course, 5K Walk and Run, Cornhole competition and booth vendors. For more information call Ashley Ervin at 580-471-4965 or Brent Ervin at 580-301-0196, or visit Facebook: Southern Kiowa Chamber Oklahoma.

Turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 600 S. Main St. in Altus. For more information visit www.dea.gov.