Great Plains StampedeRodeo preparations areunderway for Thursday

This weekend, Thursday through Saturday, marks the 39th Annual Great Plains Stampede Rodeo. It has been a local tradition enjoyed by the entire community.

If bull riding, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing aren’t enough to draw a crowd, there are events scheduled every night of Western Heritage Week to cater to everyone in the community.

Rodeo events start Thursday with a quick cattle drive from the rodeo arena down Veterans Drive to Altus Air Force Base and back to kick off Military Night to honor the military members of the community. A ticket will not only buy a view of some of the best bull and bronc riders in the nation, but also a delicious barbecue dinner fit for a cowhand.

The Byron Berline Bluegrass Band is performing at the annual Giddy-Up Gala and barbecue dinner at the Jackson County Expo Center at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. For more information call the Chamber at 580-482-0210.

Friday night is Family Night. It’s the perfect night to bring the kids out for the Elementary School Tug-of-War. Students from Altus and the surrounding communities are encouraged to attend and participate in the games. Rivers and Altus Elementary will be two of the schools involved in the competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize going directly to benefit the represented school.

Other prizes include four bicycles and a case of Dr. Depper donated by Dr Pepper Bottling Co. Inc. in Vernon, Texas and Oklahoma state House Rep. Charles Ortega (R-Altus).

A parade 11 a.m Saturday down Main Street in Altus will be the beginning of the end for this year’s rodeo. First, second, and third place cash prizes will be given in the horse and float categories, and all parade participants will finish off their trot with hot dogs and hamburgers.

Saturday night, the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo is Tough Enough to Wear Pink in support of breast cancer research. Wear pink Saturday night and get a dollar off admission.

Along with the final nights rodeo events, this year’s Rodeo Queen and Princess will be crowned.

“With great weather predicted for this weekend and national finalists coming in for each event, there’s no better reason to come out and enjoy the rodeo,” said Chris Cary, spokesman for the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $5 for children, $8 for adults, and $12 for box seats. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $10 for both children and adults or $15 for box seats.

See any Rodeo Queen or Princess candidate for advanced purchases.

For more information about the parade, contact Grace Shaver at 580-480-2281. For more information on rodeo events, please contact Cary at 580-471-8832.

By Katrina Goforth Altus Times Staff

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221 ext. 2077.

