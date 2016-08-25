Museum to host Samuel Clemens

At 7 p.m. Sept. 6, at the Museum of the Western Prairie, storyteller James Doores of Amarillo, Texas is scheduled to bring the renowned author Mark Twain to life in his extraordinary one-man show, “the wit and wisdom of Mark Twain.”

Doores has portrayed Mark Twain – dressed in a white linen suit – for more than 40 years, and his reviewers say he is very believable as he transports his audience back in time with Twain’s observations of American culture and idiosyncrasies.

This program is free and open to the public. Contact the Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive in Altus for more information at 580-482-1044 or muswestpr@okhistory.org or www.okhistory.org/westernprairie.

