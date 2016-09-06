Tangela Joy Whitlock and Christopher James McMall were united in marriage 6 p.m. Aug. 8 on the beach in Cancun, Mexico.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Joy Whitlock of Altus. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. L. D. Whitlock of Lubbock, Texas and the late Eva Brewer.

The groom is the son of Steven and Rebecca McMall of Altus. He is the grandson of William and Joanne McMall of Hemlock, Mich. and the late Shirley Roberts and Charles Martin.

The matron of honor was Melanie MacKenzie of Lubbock, sister of the bride. Avery Mackenzie, Alexa MacKenzie, and Londyn Whitlock, all of Lubbock, nieces of the bride, served as flower girls.

The best man was Steven McMall of Altus, father of the groom. Anderson MacKenzie of Lubbock, nephew of the bride, served as ring bearer.

The scripture reading was given by Madelyn Gauna and Jacob Gauna of Lubbock, niece and nephew of the bride.

A reception was held at the Sky Bar of the Beach Palace Resort in Cancun.

The bride graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management, and from Wayland Baptist University with a master’s degree in business administration. She works as an assistant vice president with Red River Federal Credit Union.

Groom graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He works as a client systems technician with the Department of Defense at Altus Air Force Base.

The couple honeymooned at LeBlanc Resort in Cancun and plan to live in Altus.